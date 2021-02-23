New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 gets PS5 & Xbox Series launch date, Switch confirmed for 2021

THPS 1+2 gets a release date for the next-gen consoles, comes to Switch later this year.
Donovan Erskine
9

The announcement and release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was a pleasant surprise last year, as Vicarious Visions took us back to a couple of the most beloved sports games. After a bit of teasing, Activision has announced a proper release for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

This news comes just a day after Tony Hawk himself took to Twitter to enlist the help of Crash Bandicoot in getting THPS 1+2 ported to additional platforms. Well, it looks like Crash was able to pull some strings, as it’s been announced that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 26. The game was also announced for Nintendo Switch, though it won’t launch alongside the next-gen console versions. Instead, fans will have to wait later this year.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a remake that marries the first two entries in the iconic skateboarding franchise. Developed by the team at Vicarious Visions, THPS 1+2 was an excellently executed remake that even took home a Shacknews Award for best old school throwback.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 hits PS5 and Xbox Series X in just a couple months on March 26, with a Switch release coming at some point in 2021. The game is available for pre-order now for $49.99 on respective digital stores. For more on THPS 1+2, stay right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

