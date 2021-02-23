Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 gets PS5 & Xbox Series launch date, Switch confirmed for 2021 THPS 1+2 gets a release date for the next-gen consoles, comes to Switch later this year.

The announcement and release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 was a pleasant surprise last year, as Vicarious Visions took us back to a couple of the most beloved sports games. After a bit of teasing, Activision has announced a proper release for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

This news comes just a day after Tony Hawk himself took to Twitter to enlist the help of Crash Bandicoot in getting THPS 1+2 ported to additional platforms. Well, it looks like Crash was able to pull some strings, as it’s been announced that Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 26. The game was also announced for Nintendo Switch, though it won’t launch alongside the next-gen console versions. Instead, fans will have to wait later this year.

Get ready to drop in and take #THPS 1+2 to the next level on New Platforms 🛹 🙌 Coming to PS5™, Xbox Series X|S - March 26 and on Nintendo Switch™ - Coming 2021. AVAILABLE NOW on PS4™, Xbox One, and PC. pic.twitter.com/NUVbECnx1e — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) February 23, 2021

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a remake that marries the first two entries in the iconic skateboarding franchise. Developed by the team at Vicarious Visions, THPS 1+2 was an excellently executed remake that even took home a Shacknews Award for best old school throwback.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 hits PS5 and Xbox Series X in just a couple months on March 26, with a Switch release coming at some point in 2021. The game is available for pre-order now for $49.99 on respective digital stores. For more on THPS 1+2, stay right here on Shacknews.