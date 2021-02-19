New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 19: Fuser gets free Xbox weekend

Harmonix's Fuser is on sale all weekend, so you can save on it right now. And if you're on Xbox, you can even try it out for free.
Ozzie Mejia
2

It's a fun weekend to chill with some music. That music can come from wherever you want. It can come from Spotify, the radio, your old MP3 collection, and yes, it can even come from video games. Why not take some awesome tracks and see what you can make with Fuser? Harmonix's latest effort (and the Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020) is on sale all weekend and you can find it across all three of the major consoles. On top of that, if you're an Xbox Live Gold member or Xbox Game Pass user, you get a free weekend to try it out!

Elsewhere, it's a good time to be a PlayStation Plus member. There's a Double Discount sale going on over the next few weeks. That means PS Plus users will get double savings on games like Marvel's Avengers, God of War, the Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition, and more.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola