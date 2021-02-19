Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 19: Fuser gets free Xbox weekend

It's a fun weekend to chill with some music. That music can come from wherever you want. It can come from Spotify, the radio, your old MP3 collection, and yes, it can even come from video games. Why not take some awesome tracks and see what you can make with Fuser? Harmonix's latest effort (and the Shacknews Most Overlooked Game of 2020) is on sale all weekend and you can find it across all three of the major consoles. On top of that, if you're an Xbox Live Gold member or Xbox Game Pass user, you get a free weekend to try it out!
Elsewhere, it's a good time to be a PlayStation Plus member. There's a Double Discount sale going on over the next few weeks. That means PS Plus users will get double savings on games like Marvel's Avengers, God of War, the Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition, and more.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Gears 5 - FREE!
- Resident Evil - FREE!
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition - FREE!
- Lost Planet 2 - FREE!
- Marvel's Avengers - $29.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Fuser - $38.99 (35% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Warhammer 40,000 Inquisitor: Martyr - $5.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Electronic Arts Publisher Sale
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [Xbox Series X + Xbox One] - $19.99 (75% off)
- Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition [Xbox Series X + Xbox One] - $31.99 (60% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Battlefield V Definitive Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $23.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox EA Publisher Sale.
- 2K Publisher Sale
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $49.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mafia: Trilogy - $38.99 (35% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox 2K Publisher Sale.
- Anime Month
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Edition - $14.24 (85% off)
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition - $13.49 (85% off)
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution - $15.99 (60% off)
- One Piece: Burning Blood - $8.99 (85% off)
- One Piece World Seeker - $14.99 (75% off)
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- More from the Xbox Anime Month Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Double Discounts Sale (PlayStation Plus members receive double the discount shown below)
- Marvel's Avengers - $44.99 (25% off)
- Marvel's Spider-Man GOTY Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons - $31.99 (20% off)
- Fuser - $47.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [PS5 & PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- FIFA 21 [PS5 & PS4] - $40.79 (32% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $66.99 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition + Great White Shark Bundle - $32.39 (28% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition - $74.99 (25% off)
- Dreams - $14.99 (25% off)
- Days Gone - $29.99 (25% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Predator: Hunting Grounds - $22.49 (25% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $29.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $41.99 (30% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $29.99 (25% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $44.99 (25% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $17.49 (30% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $38.99 (35% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $59.99 (40% off)
- Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle - $44.99 (25% off)
- Amplitude - $13.99 (30% off)
- More from the PlayStation Double Discounts Sale.
- Big in Japan
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: All-In-One Package - $24.99 (75% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5 & PS4] - $29.99 (25% off)
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim - $29.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $23.99 (60% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 - $9.59 (84% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - $20.09 (33% off) (FREE TRIAL until 2/24)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Dark Souls III - $14.99 (75% off)
- CODE VEIN - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sonic Mania - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tekken 7 - $9.99 (80% off)
- SoulCalibur VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Big in Japan Sale.
- Games Under $20
- Twin Mirror - $19.79 (34% off)
- The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- Gran Turismo Sport - $9.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $8.99 (55% off)
- Metro Exodus - $13.99 (65% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $9.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition - $19.79 (56% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $13.19 (67% off)
- Unravel Two - $3.99 (80% off)
- Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 - $8.99 (40% off)
- Wattam - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Games Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Destruction AllStars [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Control: Ultimate Edition [PS5 & PS4] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Concrete Genie - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Kate Bishop PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fuser - $39.99 (33% off)
- Activision Blizzard Sale
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $19.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Games Winter Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $16.24 (35% off)
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Publisher Sale
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch - $12.49 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $29.99 (40% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun! - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $29.99 (50% off)
- GOD EATER 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $35.99 (40% off)
- Little Nightmares Complete Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Disney TSUM TSUM FESTIVAL - $19.99 (60% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $24.99 (50% off)
- Mr. Driller: DrillLand - $14.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- Namco Museum - $9.89 (67% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 1 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Namco Museum Archives Vol. 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus - $7.99 (60% off)
- RAD - $5.99 (70% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission - $14.99 (75% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack - $34.99 (30% off)
- Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Anodyne 2: Return to Dust - $15.99 (20% off)
- Torchlight III - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $23.44 (30% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $24.99 (50% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $19.99 (50% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $11.99 (40% off)
- Moving Out - $14.99 (40% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee - $9.99 (67% off)
- Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath - $9.99 (67% off)
- Saints Row: The Third The Full Package - $17.99 (55% off)
- Transformers: Battlegrounds - $27.99 (30% off)
- Descenders - $18.74 (25% off)
- Tropico 6 Nintendo Switch Edition - $39.99 (20% off)
- Riverbond - $4.99 (80% off)
- Dead End Job - $1.99 (90% off)
- Warhammer 40K Mechanicus - $23.99 (40% off)
- BlazBlue Centralfiction Special Edition - $19.50 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (33% off)
- Guilty Gear - $6.90 (33% off)
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair - $7.49 (75% off)
- Children of Morta - $10.99 (50% off)
- Invisible, Inc. Nintendo Switch Edition - $13.99 (30% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Feb. 19: Fuser gets free Xbox weekend