Watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream Here

Here's where you can watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream.
Donovan Erskine
42

Like so many other conventions and major in-person events, BlizzCon is swapping to an online format for its 2021 show. Now titled BlizzConline, the event still looks to pack all of the exciting news and reveals as fans have come to expect from the show. The event kicks off with the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony, and you won’t want to miss it.

Where to watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream

Blizzard Entertainment will be livestreaming the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony on its various media platforms. In addition to streaming it on the Overwatch and World of Warcraft YouTube channels, you’ll also be able to catch the event on the Blizzard Entertainment Twitch channel. Once the show starts, it will also be broadcasted live on the BlizzCon website. The BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream is set to begin on February 19 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

Blizzard has a lot in store for BlizzConline 2021, if the official event schedule is any indicator. The full show will span both February 19 and the 20, but the Opening Ceremony is usually where we get the biggest announcements, setting the tone for the rest of the event.

As for what to expect at BlizzConline 2021, we already know that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 won’t be released in 2021, but we could potentially learn more. Whatever Blizzard does end up showing, be sure to bookmark our BlizzConline 2021 topic page so that you don’t miss any of it.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    February 19, 2021 9:10 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream Here

    • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 11:43 AM

      So beyond the stuff that leaked out from the Blizzard presskit regarding WoW Classic, and Shadowlands next patch what are people expecting/hoping for?

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 12:46 PM

        OW2 and D4 tidbits, and a D2 Remastered announcement.

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 12:49 PM

          Think they will announce the D2 remaster this early? Especially given the reaction to the War3 remaster and what it looked like when they announced it, to what is was like when they released it.

          • Zek legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 19, 2021 1:02 PM

            If it's true that OW2 is a 2022 game, I think they need something to fill space in the interim, so I'm hoping D2 is reasonably far along (and not also a 2022 game). If they have a good showing I think people will get over WC3 real quick. A full remake in a modern engine (say D3) would generate a lot of hype, whereas a Reforged style coat of paint would leave people underwhelmed.

      • Magitek legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 1:14 PM

        Just hoping for more details on the content that's already been leaked, pretty much

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 1:30 PM

        Big leak I just saw is Diablo 2 remastered with console support (Switch included), you can toggle between HD and OG graphics, and cross-save is supported.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 1:31 PM

          Note that this is what Vicarious Visions was working on before they were even bought by Blizzard. If Tony Hawk had to die for something then it might as well be this

        • FreshwaterAU legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 2:14 PM

          The Starcraft remaster was great. I think they'll do better with the D2

        • Mad Brahmin Disease legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 2:25 PM

          Sweeeeeeeeeet

    • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 1:34 PM

      I didn't even realize this was happening until this post. Wow.

    • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 1:55 PM

      DJ Hodor??

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:04 PM

        I remember Blizzcon a couple years ago, me and my friends were leaving to go get dinner and we're like wtf because Hodor is DJing on this big stage outside the convention. Weird!

        All of a sudden the audio system completely goes out, then thousands of nerds start chanting HOLD THE DOOR, HOLD THE DOOR. Horrifying!

        One of my fondest Blizzcon memories lol

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 2:43 PM

          Almost as horrifying as GOT S8

    • [deleted] 1060424104 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 1:56 PM

      [deleted]

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:11 PM

      Blizzard Arcade Collection confirmed

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:13 PM

        Lost Vikings 1, Rock & Roll Racing and Blackthorne
        PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox One

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 2:13 PM

          Should be out today, free if you have bought any Blizzard anniversary bundle.

        • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:01 PM

          No RPM Racing? Pfft no buy.

    • iwonthelottery legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:34 PM

      LMAO hearthstone classic?

      milk every old game.
      what a lazy company.
      either that or activision has truly ruined them.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:38 PM

        HS classic is whatever, but everything else they're doing with the game is pretty legit.

        They've lowered the barrier of entry with a massive free card format and Battlegrounds continues to be the only good Auto Chess game. I haven't touched normal HS in three years, I think around when Magic Arena launched, but all of the experiments and meta changes they've done with Battlegrounds has impressed me so much that I'm tempted to jump back into normal HS (maybe).

        Battlegrounds has essentially been three different games in the last year, super impressed what they've done with all of the card rotations.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:39 PM

        I love how Nintendo gets a pass for this exact same strategy, but everyone else is lazy and money grubbers.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 2:43 PM

          lol the easiest way to farm karma rn is to say that Nintendo are lazy money grubbers, that and "where is BOTW2" and "where is Metroid its only been two years"

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:46 PM

        Eh, it was needed after the Core rotation. Or else people would just disenchant their classic cards if they dont play Wild.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:37 PM

      Roguelike CCG-like mode Mercanaries cming later this to Hearthstone

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:41 PM

      Trailer is clearly all in game engine. They really went hard on something where the camera is ultimately pulled back so far away

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:44 PM

      D4 class revealed! Rogue

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:46 PM

      DIABLO II REMASTER

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:48 PM

        PC + consoles (PS4/PS5, Xbox One/X/S, Switch) with cross progression later in 2021

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 2:49 PM

          Includes Lords of Destuctions, updated cinematics
          There will be PC alpha RSN

      • MrLobo legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:59 PM

        This looks like D3. I dunno I don’t see any reason to play either games at this point.

        • bcyde legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:14 PM

          Agreed. I played the shit out of the game before, but don't think I need to revisit it again, if all they're doing is updating the graphics. Happy for the people excited about it though.

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:08 PM

        Looking at the store and...what's the Prime Evil Collection upgrade thing?

        • Iwannaacura legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:15 PM

          Seems it’s d2 with d3+expansion+necro pack.

          So if have d3 already you just buy d2.

      • Iwannaacura legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:15 PM

        Stygian dolls!!!

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:48 PM

      The Diablo 2 leaks were spot on! HD/OG toggle and cross-progress with console

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:49 PM

        Vicarious Visions died for a good cause, sorry Tony Hawk!

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:50 PM

        This hopefully should be why Vicarious Visions was brought into Blizzard to handle this, rather than Team 1 that did Warcraft III remastered.

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:51 PM

        He promises authenticity and directly compares it to Starcraft: Remastered. So don't expect many gameplay revamps. At least it's full 3D and looks pretty good, albeit with dated animations. But that's going to limit its replayability for me since D2's endgame hasn't aged well.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:00 PM

          If Schreier's inside news is correct - that Vicarious did this instead of Team 1 which did the last two Remasters - there might be more. For one, the fact that it is going to consoles would suggest possible alternate control schemes on PC beyond point-and-click. They won't touch the core gameplay loop aspects, but from their Tony Hawk work, they will make sure the limitations of playability that were there in those early days can be resolved and better handled today.

          But yeah, I wouldn't expect major gameplay alterations otherwise.

          • Zek legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 19, 2021 3:05 PM

            I hope they're at least willing to revive post-release development and do some patch work for skill balance, add some new features like improved respeccing and endgame tweaks, etc. I don't want them to be dogmatic about everything being precisely how it was.

    • Jrsol legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:51 PM

      Hopefully they don't fuck up D2 like they did for W3

      • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:53 PM

        The biggest challenge is actually mods. Mod support is actually what keeps D2 strong and I can’t imagine this remaster will support mods at all.

    • Zek legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:55 PM

      No Overwatch in the opening ceremony, but a behind the scenes on OW2 is coming up next on their YT channel. A bit of a weird snub.

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:56 PM

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e_clkf_MzUU

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 2:57 PM

        Making up for the years of fucking over Diablo in the keynote. I’m ok with that.

        • Zek legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:08 PM

          I just don't know what's going on with this game. It was announced in Nov 19 and there's been basically nothing mentioned about it since then, and now it still doesn't even rank for the opening ceremony? I have some degree of faith in the Overwatch team but something's not right here.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 19, 2021 3:24 PM

            Watch their stream. They didn’t want a short segment they wanted their dedicated hour. Makes perfect sense.

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:11 PM

        New Maps: Rome, New York City!

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:14 PM

        Philosophical changes to PvP are coming. "Big departure" from live.

        "Role Passives" that apply to all characters. All tanks get knockback reduction and give less ult charge on damage taken. All DPS characters have increased movement speed. All support characters have Mercy-style HP regen.

        Tank role is changing dramatically - tanks are more toe-to-toe brawlers and less passive protectors. Rein has two firestrikes. Charge is cancellable and more steerable. Still subject to change.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:15 PM

          All work in progress ofc, who knows what actually ships

          • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
            reply
            February 19, 2021 3:19 PM

            That said, the last year has had the most changes that I've seen since Dota 2 after a major annual patch drops. Nothing was off the table with the frequency and degree all of the patches that they dropped.

            It came out the other side in such better shape, there's actual room for character diversity after how they re-tuned all of the tanks and supports

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:18 PM

        Various improvements to game feel - vfx, sound effects, etc.

        Very brief Sojourn sneak peek. Appears to be a DPS character (200 hp) with a machine gun and a rail gun.

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:19 PM

        Game mode changes coming, no details here except that maybe 2CP is going away entirely to be replaced with something else? They want the game to feel like a true sequel, not an expansion.

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:25 PM

        "Hundreds" of hero missions (replayable PvE content) which are where you level up heroes. They take place on multiplayer maps and sometimes have new spaces added for them. Alternate payload routes. Heavy weather effects during some mission. Different time of day variants for each map. Lots of unique PvE game modes.

        • Zek legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:27 PM

          Progression: Talent system that looks like classic WoW. 3 full skill trees per character. Tons of stupid OP shit is in there. Looks really cool.

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 2:56 PM

      Oh and here's Metallica for some reason

      • imperator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:00 PM

        on behalf of our nation I apologize for Lars's drumming.

    • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 3:09 PM

      Currently showing off Rome map for OW2: https://youtu.be/e_clkf_MzUU

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 3:09 PM

      Overwatch 2 must be pretty average then? Not even a showing just like Starcraft and Heroes of the Storm

      • Zek legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:10 PM

        They're streaming it on their YouTube channel right now. Very low budget presentation, just a casual chat with the devs with random footage, but hopefully there'll be good info.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:12 PM

          Its clearly more of a deep dive, wouldn't be able to squeeze all of this into the opening ceremony

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        February 19, 2021 3:19 PM

        OW2 is not going to be out in 2021 (And people forget that Jeff Kaplan never said a date for release, just "as soon as its ready" for the most part). So if the game's not at a state to really show anything new, no need to waste 10 minutes of nothingburger. And as they have said they aren't pushing any more heroes into OW1 until OW2 is out, further makes sense to just backseat OW

        • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
          reply
          February 19, 2021 3:45 PM

          I dont even know what OW2 really is. Seems like an expansion more than a full game? I dunno.

          • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            February 19, 2021 4:02 PM

            It is meant to be a new game but to be "compatible" with OW1 so that you carry all the cosmetics you have from OW1 into it and in a manner that the OW community does not get divided. OW1 players should still be able to play OW2 players on the offered PVP maps, they just can't play on the PVE maps.

    • Amusatron mercury ultra mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 3:15 PM

      I didn't realize the streams were free to watch, nice

    • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 3:49 PM

      Diablo 4 graphics.... dont look that much better than 3? I know its still early but I would assume the engine itself is probably close to done.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 4:04 PM

        I saw them pretty much side-by-side at Blizzcon 2019 and in person the difference was really obvious. Aside from D3 looking like a cartoon in comparison, when you the camera pushes down to the characters they hold up the whole way up close.

        I mentioned to some devs that the game could almost be like Dark Souls or God Of War and they kind of looked at each other like "phew, well actually....", then they mentioned that one of the early iterations was for D4 to be an over the shoulder game.

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      February 19, 2021 3:53 PM

      Preview of the OW2 skill trees.

      https://i.imgur.com/tffAg9n.jpg

      I'm not sure how I feel about this. I loved dicking around with the classic WoW skill trees and being able to respec etc, but I'm old now and kind of like knowing that Sombra that just killed me is the same Sombra I can be.

      • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 4:06 PM

        That's just in PvE. One of their goals was to put in shit that would be way too crazy for PvP.

        PvP will be balanced for competitive multiplayer, everything is a known quantity, etc

        • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          February 19, 2021 4:08 PM

          Ah that makes more sense. I was looking at those skills and thinking how terribly OP some of them would be to balance.

    • daggot legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 5:11 PM

      Is Heroes of the Storm officially dead? I didn't see anything about it in the schedule.

      • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        February 19, 2021 7:02 PM

        I am pretty sure they officially ended support/updates like two years ago

    • Disarray legacy 10 years
      reply
      February 19, 2021 5:28 PM

      Glad that Hong Kong situation cleaned itself up, what a relief; That could have been bad, could you imagine?

      *PHEW*

