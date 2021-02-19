Watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream Here
Here's where you can watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream.
Like so many other conventions and major in-person events, BlizzCon is swapping to an online format for its 2021 show. Now titled BlizzConline, the event still looks to pack all of the exciting news and reveals as fans have come to expect from the show. The event kicks off with the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony, and you won’t want to miss it.
Where to watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream
Blizzard Entertainment will be livestreaming the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony on its various media platforms. In addition to streaming it on the Overwatch and World of Warcraft YouTube channels, you’ll also be able to catch the event on the Blizzard Entertainment Twitch channel. Once the show starts, it will also be broadcasted live on the BlizzCon website. The BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream is set to begin on February 19 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.
Blizzard has a lot in store for BlizzConline 2021, if the official event schedule is any indicator. The full show will span both February 19 and the 20, but the Opening Ceremony is usually where we get the biggest announcements, setting the tone for the rest of the event.
As for what to expect at BlizzConline 2021, we already know that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 won’t be released in 2021, but we could potentially learn more. Whatever Blizzard does end up showing, be sure to bookmark our BlizzConline 2021 topic page so that you don’t miss any of it.
-
Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream Here
-
-
-
-
If it's true that OW2 is a 2022 game, I think they need something to fill space in the interim, so I'm hoping D2 is reasonably far along (and not also a 2022 game). If they have a good showing I think people will get over WC3 real quick. A full remake in a modern engine (say D3) would generate a lot of hype, whereas a Reforged style coat of paint would leave people underwhelmed.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gah forgot to post the link: https://www.reddit.com/user/PracticalBrush12/comments/lnctk7/diablos/
This guy nailed everything on the Nintendo Direct from Wednesday. Anything he didn't have information for (Smash reveal for example) he didn't list or even guess at. Seems reliable but we'll see if he nails this as well.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
I remember Blizzcon a couple years ago, me and my friends were leaving to go get dinner and we're like wtf because Hodor is DJing on this big stage outside the convention. Weird!
All of a sudden the audio system completely goes out, then thousands of nerds start chanting HOLD THE DOOR, HOLD THE DOOR. Horrifying!
One of my fondest Blizzcon memories lol
-
-
-
-
-
HS classic is whatever, but everything else they're doing with the game is pretty legit.
They've lowered the barrier of entry with a massive free card format and Battlegrounds continues to be the only good Auto Chess game. I haven't touched normal HS in three years, I think around when Magic Arena launched, but all of the experiments and meta changes they've done with Battlegrounds has impressed me so much that I'm tempted to jump back into normal HS (maybe).
Battlegrounds has essentially been three different games in the last year, super impressed what they've done with all of the card rotations.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Probably closest confirmation now from Blizzard that VV was working on this
https://www.pcgamer.com/diablo-2s-lost-assets-werent-really-a-problem-for-diablo-2-resurrected/
-
-
If Schreier's inside news is correct - that Vicarious did this instead of Team 1 which did the last two Remasters - there might be more. For one, the fact that it is going to consoles would suggest possible alternate control schemes on PC beyond point-and-click. They won't touch the core gameplay loop aspects, but from their Tony Hawk work, they will make sure the limitations of playability that were there in those early days can be resolved and better handled today.
But yeah, I wouldn't expect major gameplay alterations otherwise.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Philosophical changes to PvP are coming. "Big departure" from live.
"Role Passives" that apply to all characters. All tanks get knockback reduction and give less ult charge on damage taken. All DPS characters have increased movement speed. All support characters have Mercy-style HP regen.
Tank role is changing dramatically - tanks are more toe-to-toe brawlers and less passive protectors. Rein has two firestrikes. Charge is cancellable and more steerable. Still subject to change.
-
-
That said, the last year has had the most changes that I've seen since Dota 2 after a major annual patch drops. Nothing was off the table with the frequency and degree all of the patches that they dropped.
It came out the other side in such better shape, there's actual room for character diversity after how they re-tuned all of the tanks and supports
-
-
-
-
-
"Hundreds" of hero missions (replayable PvE content) which are where you level up heroes. They take place on multiplayer maps and sometimes have new spaces added for them. Alternate payload routes. Heavy weather effects during some mission. Different time of day variants for each map. Lots of unique PvE game modes.
-
-
Currently showing off Rome map for OW2: https://youtu.be/e_clkf_MzUU
-
-
-
OW2 is not going to be out in 2021 (And people forget that Jeff Kaplan never said a date for release, just "as soon as its ready" for the most part). So if the game's not at a state to really show anything new, no need to waste 10 minutes of nothingburger. And as they have said they aren't pushing any more heroes into OW1 until OW2 is out, further makes sense to just backseat OW
-
-
-
I saw them pretty much side-by-side at Blizzcon 2019 and in person the difference was really obvious. Aside from D3 looking like a cartoon in comparison, when you the camera pushes down to the characters they hold up the whole way up close.
I mentioned to some devs that the game could almost be like Dark Souls or God Of War and they kind of looked at each other like "phew, well actually....", then they mentioned that one of the early iterations was for D4 to be an over the shoulder game.
-
-
Preview of the OW2 skill trees.
https://i.imgur.com/tffAg9n.jpg
I'm not sure how I feel about this. I loved dicking around with the classic WoW skill trees and being able to respec etc, but I'm old now and kind of like knowing that Sombra that just killed me is the same Sombra I can be.
-
-
-