Watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream Here Here's where you can watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream.

Like so many other conventions and major in-person events, BlizzCon is swapping to an online format for its 2021 show. Now titled BlizzConline, the event still looks to pack all of the exciting news and reveals as fans have come to expect from the show. The event kicks off with the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony, and you won’t want to miss it.

Where to watch the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream

Blizzard Entertainment will be livestreaming the BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony on its various media platforms. In addition to streaming it on the Overwatch and World of Warcraft YouTube channels, you’ll also be able to catch the event on the Blizzard Entertainment Twitch channel. Once the show starts, it will also be broadcasted live on the BlizzCon website. The BlizzConline 2021 Opening Ceremony livestream is set to begin on February 19 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET.

Blizzard has a lot in store for BlizzConline 2021, if the official event schedule is any indicator. The full show will span both February 19 and the 20, but the Opening Ceremony is usually where we get the biggest announcements, setting the tone for the rest of the event.

As for what to expect at BlizzConline 2021, we already know that Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 won’t be released in 2021, but we could potentially learn more. Whatever Blizzard does end up showing, be sure to bookmark our BlizzConline 2021 topic page so that you don’t miss any of it.