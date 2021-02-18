GDC 2021 goes all-digital & shifts dates to July The 35th iteration of the Game Developers Conference kicks off a bit later than usual.

We are more than a year into living with the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and folks are still adapting to the new normal. The show must go on, though, so shifts to all-digital versions of previously live events have become commonplace. One such event is GDC, also known as the Game Developers Conference. Historically held in California during the spring, the 35th annual GDC gathering will be an online-only affair and will run from July 19 through July 23, 2021.

Prior to 2020, the main GDC event was held in San Francisco and featured a gathering of the biggest players in the video game industry. It featured education panels and workshops, as well as an opportunity for networking between developers and publishers. Keynotes from the major console and hardware manufacturers are one of the biggest highlights of the annual event, giving the public glimpses into the future of gaming hardware.

GDC also plays host to the Game Developers Choice Awards, the only open, peer-based awards show. Winning at these awards is considered to be one of the most prestigious accomplishments in the industry. Previous Game of the Year winners include The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Last of Us, and Portal. As there was no awards show last year due to COVID-19, it is likely that this year’s pool of nominees will be larger than usual.

At the official GDC blog, the event staff explains the setup for this year’s all-digital expo:

We will host our traditional week-long, multi-track educational, and business-focused event online in 2021. While we can’t wait to gather in the halls of Moscone together again, and we did consider an in-person component this year, we have decided that it’s more important that our speakers, attendees, and sponsors be able to plan ahead, to continue to be as safe as possible, and to spend our attention on delivering the best possible GDC. As in a more traditional year, this year’s conference will be filled with deep content developed with our advisory board, a focus on community-building, networking, and celebrations that GDC is known for.

Interested parties can register at the GDC website. Be sure to check in early as the GDC MasterClass Program kicks off on March 4.