ShackStream: Shack Air Contract Flights - Ibiza

Hop aboard Shacknews Airlines and help deliver virtual vaccines to Ibiza in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Jan Ole Peek
1

This evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air will head to Europe to help deliver COVID-19 vaccines in the virtual contract app The Skypark. Departing Seville, Spain, we will head due east at 17,000 feet to the island of Ibiza. No doubt, the contract is a good cause, but we're also going to enjoy the beautiful scenery of Ibiza, located not too far off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea. Depending on weather conditions, we may hop into the trusty Icon A5 to go splashing around a little bit in the waters around Ibiza.

If you'd like to choose the destination for an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points. You can earn them by merely watching Shacknews streams and hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Contributor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

