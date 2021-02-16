New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fortnite's Short Nite event will be an in-game film festival this weekend

Fortnite will showcase short animated films from around the world at the Party Royale stage.
Donovan Erskine
1

As successful as Fortnite has been as a battle royale, it’s also become a go-to place for concerts and digital events. We’ve seen movies, music, and more featured in Fortnite, and it looks like more is on the way. Epic Games has announced Short Nite, an in-game film festival highlighting animated shorts from around the world going down this weekend.

Epic Games announced Short Nite with a brief sizzle reel and additional details posted to the Fortnite website. Short Nite will take place this weekend on February 20, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Players can catch the action at Party Royale on the Big Screen. The festival will feature a number of short animated features from around the world and will last for a total of 30 minutes. After concluding, Short Nite will run on loop for 24 hours.

All of the films shown will also be available with subtitles, which players can toggle on in their preferred language in the game’s audio settings.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen movies shown in Fortnite, as Christopher Nolan used the game to screen The Dark Knight, Inception, and The Prestige last year. With the pandemic still deeming it unsafe to return to theaters, Fortnite has offered a neat way to experience cinema with large groups. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games puts on more events like Short Nite if the festival is a success. For more on the events and festivals taking place in Fortnite, stay tuned to Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

