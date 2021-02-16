Fortnite's Short Nite event will be an in-game film festival this weekend Fortnite will showcase short animated films from around the world at the Party Royale stage.

As successful as Fortnite has been as a battle royale, it’s also become a go-to place for concerts and digital events. We’ve seen movies, music, and more featured in Fortnite, and it looks like more is on the way. Epic Games has announced Short Nite, an in-game film festival highlighting animated shorts from around the world going down this weekend.

Epic Games announced Short Nite with a brief sizzle reel and additional details posted to the Fortnite website. Short Nite will take place this weekend on February 20, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Players can catch the action at Party Royale on the Big Screen. The festival will feature a number of short animated features from around the world and will last for a total of 30 minutes. After concluding, Short Nite will run on loop for 24 hours.

All of the films shown will also be available with subtitles, which players can toggle on in their preferred language in the game’s audio settings.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen movies shown in Fortnite, as Christopher Nolan used the game to screen The Dark Knight, Inception, and The Prestige last year. With the pandemic still deeming it unsafe to return to theaters, Fortnite has offered a neat way to experience cinema with large groups. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games puts on more events like Short Nite if the festival is a success. For more on the events and festivals taking place in Fortnite, stay tuned to Shacknews.