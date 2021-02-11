New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Steam Lunar Sale is live now through February 15

The digital storefront's annual sale is a great place to grab game discounts and spend Steam points.

Chris Jarrard
1

The Lunar New Year has once again arrived and the fine folks at Valve have have kicked off a Lunar New Year Sale in celebration of the occasion. The sale has become an annual event for the popular digital PC game storefront, with unique promotions and customer engagement that goes beyond simple store discounts. This year’s sale is live right now and runs through February 15.

Some of the highlight discounts of the Steam Lunar New Year Sale include:

  • Cyberpunk 2077 - $53.99
  • Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - $7.99
  • Control - Ultimate Edition - $23.99
  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99
  • Hades - $19.99
  • Tabletop Simulator - $9.99
  • Total War: Three Kingdoms - $29.99
  • Persona 4 Golden - $15.99
  • Raft - $13.39
  • Two Point Hospital - $17.49
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon - $41.99


As you may have noticed, a few of the titles listed above are from Sega, which is holding its own Lunar New Year celebration on Steam where the publisher’s entire catalog is featured. The Steam points shop also features some discounts as well as new stickers made exclusively for this year’s sale. The stickers feature cute cow art and can be used in Steam chats.

