ShackStream: Shack Air Contract Flights - Great Lakes

Hop aboard Shacknews Airlines and help fulfill contracts near the Great Lakes in Microsoft Flight Simulator.
Jan Ole Peek
1

This evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air will head on its first Twitch-contracted flight. Taking off near Detroit in the Shacknews King Air 350i, we'll fly north between Lake Michigan and Lake Huron to Mackinac Island. This contract is brought to you courtesy of Shacker shadebane, who used his Shack Points to request this flight.

As always, our first flight will transport some cargo, while our second flight will see us checking out the beautiful coastline of Lake Huron in the Icon A5. That means we get to land on the water again, folks! Be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points by merely watching Shacknews streams so that you can pick the general area of a future flight yourself.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

Contributor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. When he's not grinding his way through Destiny in search of further lore, he can often be found neck deep in source code of various apps and websites. Feel free to ask him about whether or not Guardians are actually evil or not, and whether or not he'll give you some free SEO tech tips. You can follow him on Twitter @ChalkOne.

