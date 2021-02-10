Games We Love sale now live at GOG Celebrate the season of love by grabbing some of the finest PC games ever made at prices that will steal your heart.

Digital storefronts are always looking for a good excuse to offer discounts on PC games. With Valentine's Day right around the corner, the team at GOG are rolling out a gigantic promotion to celebrate the feeling of love in the air. The Games We Love sale is now live on their website and has big discounts on some of the biggest PC games of the last few years.

If you don’t have a date for Valentine’s Day or COVID-19 restrictions have left you on house arrest, these deals are sure to rekindle your fire for video games. We’ve taken the opportunity to select some of the highlights of the promotion below. You can check out the full list of discounted games over at GOG.

Cyberpunk 2077 – $53.99

The Witcher III: Game of the Year Edition – $9.99

Dead Cells - $17.49

Metro Exodus: Gold Edition – $22.09

Control Ultimate Edition – $23.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition - $17.99

Wolfenstein II: Digital Deluxe Edition – $11.99

Disco Elysium – $21.99

Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition - $17.99

Bioshock – $4.99

Bioshock Infinite – $13.74

Life is Strange: Complete Season – $3.99

Life is Strange: Before the Storm – Deluxe Edition – $4.96

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – $7.49

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – $19.99

Dishonored: Complete Collection – $23.99

Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $19.99

Desperados III Digital Deluxe Edition - $29.99

No matter what new games you chose to pick up, you can be sure that Shacknews has an extensive collection of walkthroughs and guides that ensure you have the best time playing. Do you plan to pick up anything during the sale? Are there some hidden gems we missed? Please let us know in the comments.