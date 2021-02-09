The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC is coming before April 2021 The second expansion to the popular spacefaring RPG following Peril on Gorgon was teased in Take-Two Interactive's recent quarterly earnings report.

The Outer Worlds was a fantastic return to the first-person Obsidian Entertainment RPG we’ve known they were capable of pulling off since Fallout: New Vegas. But Obsidian didn’t do it alone. Private Division was right there with them and Take-Two got to enjoy some credit for the success of the game as a result. The Outer Worlds already got some quality DLC in the form of Peril on Gorgon, but it’s getting another apparently very soon if Take-Two’s recent Q3 earnings report is to be believed. Dubbed The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second expansion could be out before April 2021.

Take-Two Interactive shared the first teases of this new DLC in its recently released Q3 2021 report. Though much of the report applauded the success of games with service components like GTA Online and NBA 2K, The Outer Worlds also made some waves in there. It was on the back of the game’s success that Take-Two teased what comes next: a second DLC expansion called Murder on Eridanos which will arrive apparently before the end of Take-Two’s fiscal year.

Take-Two stated that the Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos expansion will be out not only in the 2021 calendar year but also this fiscal year, as both standalone and part of The Outer Worlds’ expansion pass.

“[Peril on Gorgon] was released previously for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and is available individually or at a discount as part of The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass, which will also include The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos, the second expansion set to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this fiscal year, and on Nintendo Switch in calendar 2021,” the report reads.

For Take-Two, who just finished its Q3, this would put the expected launch window for Murder on Eridanos somewhere between now and March 31, 2021, when the next fiscal quarter comes to an end (which would be Q4 for Take-Two).

The Outer Worlds has been great in most of its content thus far. The original game earned itself a high rating in our Shacknews review and we had a similarly great time with the Peril on Gorgon DLC in our impressions. More The Outer Worlds is higly acceptable, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for details on the new Murder on Eridanos DLC as it becomes available.