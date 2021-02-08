Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War adds League Play today Get a taste of the Call of Duty League, as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War adds League Play with a new update.

The Call of Duty League is about to kick off its second season in just a few days. Activision and Treyarch want to help fans get into the spirit by bringing a taste of the esports league to every Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player. On Monday, Treyarch announced that players could now take part in League Play, a competitive mode that uses the esports league's various maps and settings.

Here's how League Play is described on the Treyarch website:

In League Play, you'll compete against players in your Skill Division in the same Call of Duty League modes and maps that the pros play, along with the ability to run official Call of Duty League preset classes or your own custom loadouts. Rise through 30 different Ranks by participating in League Play Events, and outplay your way to the top of the Master Division! Starting on Feb. 8th, you'll see the new League Play menu at the Mode Select screen between Multiplayer and Zombies. To get started, simply jump in, set up your classes, and play through five initial Placement Matches during your first League Play Event. After that, you'll be placed into a Ladder and a Skill Division based on your performance, and your League Play journey will begin. League Play Events will occur twice a week, with Weekday Events running Monday-Friday, and Weekend Events running Friday-Monday. The goal of each League Play Event is to climb the Division Ladder and place as high as possible. The higher your Ladder position at the end of the event, the more progress you'll make toward your next Rank promotion.

The popular League Play makes its return from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Players can look forward to a new progressive rank system, more frequent events, 30 new ranks, and 4v4 gameplay. All of it will operate under the official Call of Duty League ruleset, which will give players a taste of what it means to take part in competitive esports. Custom classes and loadouts will be available, but some items and attachments may be restricted to adhere to the CDL 2021 rules.

The Call of Duty League returns for its second season starting this Thursday, February 11 at 3PM PT with the Atlanta FaZe Hoem Series. You can catch all of the action on the Call of Duty League YouTube channel. League Play is now available in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.