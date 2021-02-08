ShackStream: Indie-licious goes slashin' & splorin' in Blue Fire A pretty neat-looking parkour platforming action-adventure awaits us on today's Indie-licious as we explore ROBI Studios' Blue Fire.

Listen, we all like Zelda, but sometimes Nintendo takes too long to give us new Zelda. It makes the possibility of further fantastical action-adventure sound all the more appealing. And with that in mind, Blue Fire from ROBI Studios looks like a delightful time. How delightful? We’ll find out just that on today’s episode of Indie-licious.

Blue Fire comes to us from aforementioned developer ROBI Studios and publisher Graffiti Games. Available on both Steam on PC and Nintendo Switch, Blue Fire launched on February 4, 2021. Taking players to the daunting and desolate kingdom of Penumbra, players will take on the role of a mysterious masked boy as you explore in search of entrances to a curious land known as The Void. Agile 3D platforming and dangerous foes await as you jump and slash your way through this haunting world full of secrets and treasures.

Join us as we jump into Blue Fire on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on today’s Indie-licious, where every Monday we take a look at new and interesting indie games in the scene. You can also watch the stream just below.

As always, we’d like to thank everyone who takes the time to tune into ShackStream projects like Indie-licious. Your support and interaction makes all of these streams all the more fun and worthwhile. As an aside, if you’d like to support the continuing efforts of projects like Indie-licious, consider following and subscribing to the Shacknews Twitch channel. Don’t forget that if you have an Amazon Prime account, you can link it to your Twitch account to score a free subscription each month through Prime Gaming. We’d be happy to take that subscription if you want to throw it our way.

The kingdom and mysteries of Penumbra await in Blue Fire, so join us on Indie-licious as we go slashing and exploring shortly in this interesting journey.