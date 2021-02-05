Stern Pinball's Jack Danger talks Led Zeppelin & pro pinball Stern has released the holy grail of musical pinball machines with the Led Zeppelin pinball machine and we spoke to Jack Danger about the new machine and playing pro pinball.

In the realm of musical licenses, there’s a nearly untouchable legend. Led Zeppelin is historically and notoriously stingy with letting anyone use its music for any reason. With that in mind, Stern Pinball blew everyone’s minds when they announced that they had secured the hallowed licensing for a Led Zeppelin pinball machine. Stern has poured decades of expertise into crafting a mechanical masterpiece with the Led Zeppelin machines and we recently got to talk to Stern representative and ace pinball player Jack Danger about the machine and the expertise of playing pinball.

Stern’s Led Zeppelin pinball machines were showcased during CES 2021. Available now through specialized dealers, the Led Zeppelin Pinball machines was released in 3 variations. During our interview with Danger, he demonstrated the Limited Edition machine for us, showing off the game’s mechanical functions, minigames, shots and more. Danger also gave us the rundown of Stern’s approach to the Led Zeppelin pinball experience and how the songs were chosen for the machine. The overall showing and design was enough to put Stern’s Led Zeppelin on our Best of CES 2021 list.

Perhaps just as interestingly, we took the opportunity to talk pro pinball strategy as well. Jack Danger knows his way around a pinball machine, streaming regularly for the DeadFlip channel where he plays and demonstrates pinball machines regularly. Not only did Danger share his thoughts on the overall challenge of the Led Zeppelin machine, but he also shared some perspective on how to increase one’s skill at pinball. Danger was even kind enough to share some key tips and tricks during the interview that should help any player up their Pinball game.

