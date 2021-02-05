Watch the Final Fantasy 14 Announcement Showcase here Square Enix is hosting the Final Fantasy 14 Announcement Showcase tonight. Come see what's next for the franchise's big MMORPG.

Today is a big day for the Final Fantasy 14 fanbase. Square Enix is going live with a special presentation to reveal what's next for the long-running MMORPG. While there are few concrete details, there are high hopes for the Final Fantasy 14 Announcement Showcase, which is set to air on Friday evening.

Final Fantasy 14 Announcement Showcase

The Final Fantasy 14 Announcement Showcase will air from Japan on Saturday, February 6 at 1:30 GMT. For the American user, that's Friday, February 5 at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET. The development team will be on-hand to deliver next on the future of FF14 and live Japanese-to-English translations will be provided. You can watch the full livestream in the embed below, through the Final Fantasy 14 YouTube channel, the Final Fantasy 14 Twitch channel, and the Japanese Final Fantasy 14 Niconico channel.

It's been a few years since the highly-acclaimed Shadowbringers expansion was released. Many are expecting to see the reveal of the next big Final Fantasy 14 expansion. That includes the new story, as well as what it will bring to the game in terms of new jobs, new features, and more.

Shacknews is also curious to see what's coming to Final Fantasy 14, so we'll be watching tonight's Announcement Showcase with a vested interest. We'll be sure to report on the big news coming out of this event, so stay tuned and enjoy the show.