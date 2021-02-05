Xur's location and wares for February 5, 2021 - Destiny 2 Find Xur and pick up all his items using this handy guide.

Xur has arrived once more, heralding in a new slew of goodies for players to purchase. If you’re looking to find Xur’s location and take a look at his wares, then we can help. Here’s what you need to know to find Xur this week in Destiny 2.

Xur’s location and wares for February 5, 2021 - Destiny 2

This week, Xur can be found waiting in Winding Cove in the EDZ. Head on over there to see exactly what he has for sale.

As usual, Xur has one piece of Exotic armor for each Guardian type and a single Exotic weapon for players to pick up. Let’s take a look at all the different items available below:

Telesto - 29 Legendary Shards

Sunbracers - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +11 Resilience: +16 Recovery: +3 Discipline: +15 Intellect :+10 Strength: +6 Total: 61

Gwisin Vest - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +14 Resilience: +3 Recovery: +16 Discipline: +7 Intellect :+13 Strength: +8 Total: 61

Severence Enclosure - 23 Legendary Shards Mobility: +14 Resilience: +7 Recovery: +9 Discipline: +18 Intellect :+9 Strength: +2 Total: 59

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

Take a look at all the items that Xur has up for grabs and then pick up any you don’t already have. We often recommend that players purchase any weapons or armor they don’t have in their Collections already, as you never know when Bungie might buff something or even vault it as new content updates arrive.

With the newest season of Destiny 2 set to arrive next week, players will also want to check out our guide on how to farm Legendary Shards for a quick breakdown of how to get the currency that Xur accepts in return for his goods.

Looking for more information on Season of the Chosen? You can check out the Season of the Chosen roadmap for a good idea of what Bungie has planned for the upcoming content.

Now that you know exactly where to find Xur’s location and have an idea of what kind of items he is offering up, head back over to our Destiny 2 strategy guide for even more useful information and content.