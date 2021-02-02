Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen roadmap Read over the Season of the Chosen roadmap so you can plan out your Destiny 2 game time.

The Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen roadmap has been revealed, and with it a look at what awaits players over the next few months. The next block of content looks to contain quite a bit for players to sink their teeth into, including a return of Guardian Games, a new activity called Battlegrounds, as well as new Stasis Aspect quests.

There’s a lot to unpack in the Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen roadmap. Before diving in, it’s important to note that a lot of this content is free to all players, some requires Beyond Light, and some is limited to Season of the Chosen. Basically, anything that involves new content requires the purchase of the new season.

February 9: Behemoth and Hailstone Battlgrounds, Devil’s Lair & S.A.B.E.R. Strikes, H.E.L.M. comes online, Stasis Aspect Quests begin

February 12: Trials of Osiris begins

February 16: Cleansing Battleground

February 23: Oracle Battleground and Iron Banner

March 23: Proving Grounds Strike for Season Pass holders and Iron Banner

March 30: Proving Grounds Strike for all players, Proving Grounds Nightfall

April 13: Iron Banner

April 20 – May 9: Guardian Games

May 7 – 9: Guardian Games closing ceremony

Starting at the beginning of the roadmap is February 9. This is both the release date of Season of the Chosen as well as the starting point for the Battlegrounds activity, which includes the Behemoth and Hailstone variants. What this means, exactly, is currently unknown, though, it’s likely different bosses and encounters within this new activity. The Devil’s Lair and SABER Strikes are also both returning from Destiny 1 on this date and the H.E.L.M. will come online.

According to some of the wording on the Support page on Bungie.net, the H.E.L.M. is the seasonal vendor, the place where players will pick up the Hammer of Proving (sounds like the Chalice of Opulence), it will grant access to the Prismatic Recaster and decode Umbral Engrams, while also provided access to the Vault and Postmaster

February 9 is also when new Stasis Aspect quests will go online. Aspects are used to significantly change how your chosen Stasis subclass performs with the other system being Fragments. Players will need to own Beyond Light in order to access this quest.

On February 12, Trials of Osiris will be returning with new armor and weapons for players to earn. PVP Players can likely anticipate new Adept weapons and mods to earn on a successful trip to the Lighthouse.

February 16 sees the new Cleansing Battleground being unlocked, the second last variant. There’s a good chance these will be similar to the Black Armory forges, whereby each Forge is slightly different to the last, with the same goal being to defeat the boss.

February 23 unlocks the last Battleground, the Oracle Battleground. This will also be the first Iron Banner of Season 13, so stay tuned for a complete quest guide.

March 23 and March 30 are two dates with similarities. The new Proving Grounds Strike unlocks for Season Pass holders a week before everyone else. When the Strike is unlocked for everyone, it will also be the week’s Nightfall: The Ordeal. March 23 also introduces the second Iron Banner of the Season.

April 13 looks to be the final Iron Banner of Season of the Chosen, which means players will need to spend the week tying up any loose ends before the Season of the Chosen end date.

Finally, bringing to the Season of the Chosen to an end is the Guardian Games and the Closing Ceremony, taking place from April 20 to May 9 and May 7 to 9 respectively. For those that need a refresher, check out the Guardian Games quest from 2020. This guide will be updated to reflect any changes that occur in this 2021 version.

It’s also worth mentioning that the release of Season of the Chosen will provide new additions to the Legend & Master Lost Sector rotation. The Lost Sectors from the Moon will be joining in on the fun. Whether or not this means new Exotics will also be available remains to be seen.

The Destiny 2: Season of the Chosen roadmap does a good job of whetting the appetite of Guardians everywhere. There looks to be a good staggering of content releasing over the Season, though, the real deciding moment will be whether or not the weapons and gear are worth chasing. Thankfully, Umbral Engrams and the Prismatic Recaster are making a return, so players will have more control over their destiny. Pun totally intended. Now, jaunt on over to the Shacknews Destiny 2 guide for our continual coverage of Bungie’s hit title.