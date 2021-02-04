Shackstream: Shack Air Contract Flights in the Maritimes

This evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST, Shack Air will brave the cold of Canada's East Coast. We've chosen a shady contract from The Skypark app to transport stolen TVs from the US to Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. For good measure, and to avoid being discovered by the fictional custom service radar, we'll be flying under the cover of a snowstorm and at less than 5,000 feet.

As always, we'll follow up our contract flight with a bit of a sightseeing tour! This time, we'll stick to the cold climate and check out some Orcas and Blue Whales off the coast of Iceland. Or at least so the freeware scenery add-on we discovered earlier today claims to offer.

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PST/9 p.m. EST on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PST/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!