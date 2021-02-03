The Steam Game Festival 2021 is live now The 2021 Steam Game Festival has begun, highlighting a bunch of new games from small developers.

With no in-person events like PAX or E3 for indie game developers to showcase their upcoming titles, digital events have become the new home for such opportunities. Steam has been doing its part to amplify the vast number of smaller games on its platforms, with various festivals and events throughout the year. The Steam Game Festival 2021 has kicked off, offering free demos and previews to upcoming games, and will run for the next week.

The Steam Game Festival 2021 started today, February 3, and will run until February 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Steam has a dedicated page for the event, which highlights all of the festivities players can expect to see throughout the week. As usual, the festival includes free demos and previews of upcoming indie games. What’s really interesting, is that there’s more than just playable games.

The Steam Game Festival 2021 has a full event schedule, which includes livestreams, interviews, and game launch celebrations. It truly feels like a digital gaming convention. There’s also the chance for players to speak directly to the creators of these games with developer q&a segments.

We here at Shacknews have been covering some of the coolest games featured at the Steam Game Festival, such as Graven and Valheim. Visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to the Steam Game Festival 2021 for more over the next week.