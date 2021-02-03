How to steal vehicles - Destruction AllStars Learn how to steal vehicles from your opponents in Destruction AllStars.

Destruction AllStars is out now on the PlayStation 5, and players jumping into the destruction derby arena will no doubt find themselves with questions as they dive deeper into this new sports game. If you find yourself stuck on foot, then you can actually steal a vehicle from your opponent, and we’ll show you how to do just that.

Being fluid at changing vehicles is an important skill in Destruction AllStars, especially when you have enemies barreling towards you at high rates of speed. Luckily, you won’t have to just rely on luck to get behind the wheel again. In fact, that car barreling towards you right now, yeah, you can steal it.

You can steal vehicles and then wreck them to throw your opponents into disarray.

To steal an opponent’s vehicle, you’re going to need to jump or evade by pressing X or Circle on the controller. This should get you out of the vehicle’s way, allowing you to hop on top of it by pressing Triangle. Once on top of the vehicle, go ahead and tap the buttons that appear in the prompts on the screen until you unlock two options: Take or Wreck.

If you want to take the vehicle for yourself, then go ahead and choose take to throw your opponent from the vehicle and take control of it. If you’d rather wreck them out, then you can also choose to do that. Both strategies are viable tactics, depending on the situation. You can also use those circles on the ground to raise pillars in the arena, which can cause additional wrecks by other players.

