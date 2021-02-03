How to turn off voice chat - Destruction AllStars Tired of hearing chatter come through your PS5 controller when playing Destruction AllStars? Here's what you need to do to turn voice chat off.

Destruction AllStars is the latest PS5 exclusive to launch on Sony’s new console and players have found a big problem with the colorful destruction derby game, its built-in voice chat. Currently, all players are thrown into a voice chat lobby when playing the game, and all that chatter comes out of the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller. If you’re tired of hearing other players yelling, then you aren’t alone. Here is what you need to do to turn voice chat off and destroy other players in blissful silence.

Unfortunately, if you’re wanting to turn off voice chat in Destruction AllStars, you’re going to need to do so at the start of every match. There is currently no way to disable voice chat altogether.

Voice chat can be disabled at the start of every match.

Instead, players will need to press the PlayStation button while in a lobby and then scroll over to the voice chat’s Activity Card. Once here, hit the Square Button on your DualSense controller and it will mute the voice chat function for that match. As mentioned above, it doesn’t save this setting across matches, so you will have to do it every time you go to play.

Having control over the voice chat in online games is especially important, and the fact that no disable option is available yet seems like a huge oversight for Destruction AllStars. Hopefully, Sony will have one added in the future, and gamers can enjoy the vibrant and bright colors of the new derby arena game. We’ll keep a lookout for any updates in the future that allow this feature to turned off across multiple matches. For now, though, you’ll have to do it manually.

