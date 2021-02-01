HyperX CES 2021 showcase: Alloy Origins 60, ChargePlay Duo, and more HyperX came to this year's virtual CES show with a handful of products ready to show off. Shacknews takes a look.

Like the rest of the tech world, HyperX adapted to this year's digital CES 2021 convention and brought its full lineup. That lineup of products includes items for the PC and console player. To learn more, we spoke with the HyperX team, who gave us a full rundown of the latest products.

First up is the Alloy Origins 60 keyboard. This is a miniature version of the standard HyperX Alloy keyboard, featuring a USB-C connection. It offers full RGB lighting, HyperX Mechanical Switches with an 80 million lifetime click rating, double shot PBT keycaps, and an aluminum body. Users can customize their lighting settings with the HyperX NGENUITY software. Going for $99.99 USD, this will be available later this month on the HyperX website.

HyperX is building on its previous ChargePlay Duo for the Xbox. Now it supports all modern Xbox controllers, meaning it will charge up to two Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One controllers. It comes with two 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs and two battery doors, which will act as the connector to the charger. With a simple docking design, this is a strong option for anybody looking to keep their Xbox controllers going. It will sell for $39.99 USD and will be available over the next few months.

The PC user may be interested in the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. Using a lightweight hex shell honeycomb design, this features anti-dust coating, as well as a flexible cord for easy movement. It comes with grip tape for comfort and works with the HyperX NGENUITY software. It's available right now for $49.99 USD.

Lastly, there are two headsets to check out. The Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset offers 7.1 surround sound, a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 30 hours of battery life, and audio controls from the ear. It's usable for gaming and non-gaming purposes. Meanwhile, the Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset exercises a greater audio range, optimal for first-person shooters. With 7.1 surround sound and an advanced USB audio control box, it's the headset aimed at pro gamers and pro gaming enthusiasts. Both of these headsets go for $149.99 USD.

Here's a recap of HyperX's CES 2021 lineup:

Alloy Origins 60 - February 2021

HyperX ChargePlay Duo for Xbox Series X/Xbox One - Q1 2021

Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse - Available now

Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset - Available now

Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset - Available now

