New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

HyperX CES 2021 showcase: Alloy Origins 60, ChargePlay Duo, and more

HyperX came to this year's virtual CES show with a handful of products ready to show off. Shacknews takes a look.
Ozzie Mejia
2

Like the rest of the tech world, HyperX adapted to this year's digital CES 2021 convention and brought its full lineup. That lineup of products includes items for the PC and console player. To learn more, we spoke with the HyperX team, who gave us a full rundown of the latest products.

First up is the Alloy Origins 60 keyboard. This is a miniature version of the standard HyperX Alloy keyboard, featuring a USB-C connection. It offers full RGB lighting, HyperX Mechanical Switches with an 80 million lifetime click rating, double shot PBT keycaps, and an aluminum body. Users can customize their lighting settings with the HyperX NGENUITY software. Going for $99.99 USD, this will be available later this month on the HyperX website.

HyperX is building on its previous ChargePlay Duo for the Xbox. Now it supports all modern Xbox controllers, meaning it will charge up to two Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One controllers. It comes with two 1,400mAh rechargeable battery packs and two battery doors, which will act as the connector to the charger. With a simple docking design, this is a strong option for anybody looking to keep their Xbox controllers going. It will sell for $39.99 USD and will be available over the next few months.

The PC user may be interested in the Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse. Using a lightweight hex shell honeycomb design, this features anti-dust coating, as well as a flexible cord for easy movement. It comes with grip tape for comfort and works with the HyperX NGENUITY software. It's available right now for $49.99 USD.

Lastly, there are two headsets to check out. The Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset offers 7.1 surround sound, a 2.4GHz wireless connection, 30 hours of battery life, and audio controls from the ear. It's usable for gaming and non-gaming purposes. Meanwhile, the Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset exercises a greater audio range, optimal for first-person shooters. With 7.1 surround sound and an advanced USB audio control box, it's the headset aimed at pro gamers and pro gaming enthusiasts. Both of these headsets go for $149.99 USD.

Here's a recap of HyperX's CES 2021 lineup:

  • Alloy Origins 60 - February 2021
  • HyperX ChargePlay Duo for Xbox Series X/Xbox One - Q1 2021
  • Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse - Available now
  • Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset - Available now
  • Cloud Revolver Gaming Headset - Available now

For more videos and interviews just like this, be sure to check out Shacknews and GamerHub.TV on YouTube. To support Shacknews' continuing work, be sure to subscribe to Mercury.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola