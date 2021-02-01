ShackStream: Indie-licious sets the night sky alight in Fireworks Mania Indie-licious is cooking up something different this week: explosives! Join us as we try to create the best pyrotechnic arrangements we can with Fireworks Mania.

Whether it’s at a ballpark, a holiday show, or your favorite special outdoor event, fireworks can be absolutely fantastic (generally used safely). Fireworks arrangements in general can be pretty tricky to set up. Thankfully, now there’s a virtual arena to perfect your craft. We’re going to be blowing it up literally in occasionally safe ways with Fireworks Mania!

Fireworks Mania is an explosive little title from Laumania ApS, available for a pretty modest price on Steam. The game is also modest in its premise: Take explosives of all kinds of variety and varieties and arrange the best dang fireworks show you can arrange. Sparklers, artillery shells, rockets, and many more types of fireworks await that can be arranged on various timers, signals, and more, or just set off by your standard lighter.

Join us as we light up the sky in Fireworks Mania on this week’s Indie-licious, where every Monday at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch Channel, we check out the latest and most interesting indie games around. You can also catch the action in the video below.

It’s a beautiful Monday night, but we’re about to make the sky twinkle in all sorts of fun ways. Come see what kind of arrangements we put together as we go live with Fireworks Mania on Indie-licious shortly!