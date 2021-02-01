New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

MLB The Show 21 release date for PlayStation and Xbox

Want to know what the MLB The Show 21 release date on the PlayStation and Xbox is? We can help.
Josh Hawkins
1

MLB The Show has been a staple on PlayStation consoles since its initial release. Now, the series is finally making the jump to the Xbox, bringing the acclaimed baseball sim to even more sports lovers. Those wanting to know when they can pick up MLB The Show 21 will find all the information that they need right here.

MLB The Show 21 release date

MLB The Show 21 is currently set to release on April 20, 2021, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X. This will be the first time that the game is available on consoles outside of the PlayStation family, and the first time in over seven years since the Xbox had a solid baseball sim for fans to flock to. There also aren’t any plans to release the game separately, which means it will arrive on all consoles on the same day, giving all players a chance to jump in at the same time. It will also support crossplay between all consoles.

MLB The Show 20 - MLB The Show 21 release date
MLB The Show 21 will bring all the action that previous entries in the game offered.

Originally debuting in 2006, MLB The Show has grown in popularity over the years, continuing to improve and grow with each passing year. We’re pretty fond of the series here at Shacknews, and last year our tech editor, Chris Jarrard, reviewed MLB The Show 20, calling it “the quintessential late-generation console sports game” and stating that it is “very solid at all the things it attempts to do as a result of years of iteration.”

With the next generation of consoles now available in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, baseball fans can hopefully expect to see more changes and improvements to the formula that Sony has found success in. No news about exclusive content for either console has been revealed at this time, but we’ll be sure to keep a look out for more news about MLB The Show 21.

April isn’t that far away now, so baseball lovers won’t have to wait too long for MLB The Show 21 to arrive on their preferred consoles.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola