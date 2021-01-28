Grounded update 0.6.0 patch notes add new creatures, weapons, and more The latest update to Grounded also makes it so equipped items no longer take up backpack space. Oh, and bees!

Grounded 0.6.0 is the first update the game has received this year and it’s a mighty one. The team at Obsidian Entertainment has released a detailed look at the update with some patch notes. These notes lay out the new creatures in the game, new gear players can craft, as well as some tweaks and fixes to numerous areas.

Grounded 0.6.0 update patch notes

The following patch notes from Obsidian Entertainment highlight a myriad of additions and changes in Grounded. Of note are three new types of creatures, new armor, gear and weapons, as well as several fixes and improvements. For starters, equipped items will no longer take up space inthe backpack. This is a massive improvement that is made even better in that equipped items stay in your quickbar even after death.

NEW CREATURES

Mosquitos

Fireflies

Bees!

NEW CRAFTING CONTENT

Bee Armor Set (Face Mask, Shoulder Pads, Shin Guards)

Firefly Head Lamp

Stinger Spear

Mosquito Needle

Weevil Shield

New consumable: Healbasa

Two new stuffed friends: Stuffed Bee and Stuffed Firefly

NEW PERK

Barbarian Perk: Club damage increased

ALL PLATFORMS

Equipped items no longer take up Backpack space.

Equipped items will stay on the player after death. Each piece of equipment will take a small amount of durability damage after you die.

NETWORKING

Container inventory contents are no longer replicated to clients until needed (an optimization).

More reliable networking calls from clients to the server.

Reduced the amount of network data sent between various systems.

OTHER

L Chips now award science when returned regardless of whether the corresponding BURG.L quest is active.

Mint Mallet has been renamed "Mint Mace".

Rotten bee equipment can now be analyzed to unlock the un-rotten recipes.

COMBAT

Bone weapons have slightly less durability.

Most unblockable creature attacks are now blockable with shields (still unblockable with weapons).

Pollen can now be thrown.

Previously-equipped off-hand items that were displaced by a two-handed weapon are restored when re-equipping a one-handed weapon.

The arrow you have nocked on your bow reflects the arrow ammo type you have selected.

INTERFACE

Point of interest notification has been altered to be more responsive and look better.

Notifications now will display what's in the queue to improve feedback with this system.

Save game screenshots now work with Logout saves.

Rest / Set Respawn UI adjustments.

A "New Resource" queue will display on the HUD if you pick up new items faster than the HUD can handle displaying the notifications for them.

Layout revision to the OS Config menu to make viewing status effect icon/details better.

Weapons and arrows that are embedded in creatures will not display their floating icon until the weapon/arrow becomes dislodged. This cleans up some icon spam when using a bow.

Items dropped in the world that uses the temp loot bag model (armors, etc.) will have their item icon displayed on top of them.

WORLD

Nectar now spawns on top of flowers instead of below them.

Creatures will fade out / fade in when approaching their despawn distance to prevent visual popping (currently only works on host).

Bratburst visual effects better match the ingredients that were used to craft it.

Added "Recover Backpacks" in the Game Preview debug menu to help recover backpacks that have gotten stuck.

Busted Acorns can drop more shells.

BUILDINGS

Buildings will be invalid less often when placing them inside structures.

Incomplete buildings are more visually apparent.

Buoyant Markers can now be built in the lower pond.

CREATURES

Creature Perception: Player noise now has a linear falloff as opposed to all heard player noise having the same value regardless of distance.

Increased hearing range of Wolf Spiders from 2500 to 5000 to account for the above change.

BUG FIXES - ALL PLATFORMS

Foundations will no longer be invalid when snapping to other foundations that stick out of the ground too much.

Clients can now dump canteens.

Autosaves no longer cause performance hitching.

Fixed issue with clients failing to spawn in games that have huge player bases built.

Fixed issue where clients would sometimes lose all of their inventory and mutations and spawn back at the start location when rejoining a game.

​​​​​​​GAME

Fixed crash with clients joining a saved game where their loot bag was collected by another player.

Incomplete doors will no longer have collision after loading.

The player can no longer eat or drink items while gliding or zipping.

The player will now drop all hauled items when starting zipping.

The player can no longer attack while gliding.

Air bubbles will no longer spawn in large clumps when first approaching their source.

Door frames now have collision applied to them.

Fixed issue where "Craft and Equip" could cause a random inventory item to get equipped.

Characters will no longer fall when loading a save in which they were zipping (not retroactive).

Dew drinking while hauling is disabled to prevent issues where dew disappears without giving you any hydration.

Structures that were anchored to certain objects, such as the baseball or flagstones, will no longer be considered unsupported.

Fixed issue where kicked players end up having their inventory lost in the save data (does not retroactively restore inventory for players that have been kicked prior to 0.6.0).

Fixed issue with depositing items into a full container with a controller.

Hauled items will correctly be dropped when knocked down in multiplayer.

The dropped web will properly display on clients.

ITEMS/EQUIPMENT/RESOURCES

Muscle Sprouts will now respawn.

Dirty droplets no longer act like clean ones when drinking them.

Buoyant Foundations can no longer be built underneath the water in some situations.

Buoyant Marker can no longer be placed on land.

Objects without physics will no longer cause the bounce pad to bounce.

The previous weapon, for the Equip Previous hotkey, now persists across saves.

Shovel+ now has a proper faster animation.

Fixed some interaction issues with FrankenLine.

Soda droplets will more consistently respawn.

Punch-O Juice drops properly despawn after 72 hours so new dew can drip out.

Items floating on the water will now despawn when appropriate.

Bratbursts now visually work correctly for clients.

WORLD

Gnats will get happy after boops more consistently.

Aphids will now face the correct direction when descending grass blades.

Clovers will now save and restore properly.

Grubs can no longer be dug up by the Repair Tool or the Mint Mace.

Fixed issue where sometimes sleeping creatures were displaying as awake on clients.

Mites no longer sometimes animate like they are walking while not moving.

​​​​​​​UI

The field of view will no longer sometimes oscillate when sprinting sideways.

Fixed issue with the "low O2" black vignette not working on clients.

Fixed issue with the 3rd person camera being in odd tilts after respawning.

No longer showing the "Health Bar" for creatures that cannot be killed (BURG.L, Koi Fish, etc.).

Fixed issue with pixelated lighting artifacts showing up on weapons when held up to the sunlight.

Fixed some rendering issues with player eyes around lights.

Fixed the third-person camera occasionally being tilted after respawning.

AUDIO

Fixed submerged audio getting stuck on clients after death if they died underwater.

There are a lot of exciting fixes and changes in the Grounded 0.6.0 update. Make sure you stop by the Shacknews Grounded page for a whole lot of guides to help you survive the horrors of the backyard.