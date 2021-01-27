Genshin Impact 1.3 update release date The Genshin Impact 1.3 release date is almost here for players to enjoy.

Genshin Impact took the gaming world by storm when it released in 2020, and since then, it’s received a myriad of patches as well as some updates. Now, the Genshin Impact 1.3 update is around the corner and gamers are wondering about the exact release date. Thankfully, there’s not long to wait until one of the game’s areas sees a bit of an update.

Genshin Impact 1.3 has a release date of February 3, 2021. This latest update looks to give players all new experiences and activities in an updated version of Liyue, an area players will already by familiar with.

One thing players will no doubt be looking forward to is finally being able to play as Xiao. This character has been featured in the story, but up to this point, has never been playable.

There are also a few events planned for this latest Genshin Impact update. There is All That Glitters, an event that focuses on Xiao; Lantern Rite Tales, which is all about using the game’s photo mode; Theater Mechanicus, a tower-defence game; and Xiao Market, a special shop that uses event-currency.

An overview on PCGamer also notes that there will be some smaller events that reward a good supply of Primogems as well as a new enemy introduced to the game called the Geovishap. There looks to be a decent amount to do in the upcoming Genshin Impact 1.3 update.

With Genshin Impact 1.3 almost here, players will no doubt be looking to get in and tie up any loose ends before the major update hits.