The Lord of the Rings: Gollum release date delayed to 2022 Daedalic Entertainment has announced the LotR spinoff will now launch next year.

One of the more curious game announcements in recent memory was that Gollum from The Lord of the Rings would be getting his own solo adventure. In development at Daedalic Entertainment, the game was eyeing a release in the late 2021 window. However, when Daedalic Entertainment recently announced that it would be partnering with Nacon to publish the game, they also confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed to next year.

This news comes from the newfound publisher, Nacon. Nacon posted to its website to share the news that it has partnered Daedalic Entertainment to publish the upcoming game. It’s here that they share the game’s new release window. “Developed for Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Nintendo Switch™ and PC, the game will be released in 2022.”

They don't directly state that the game has been delayed, or use any similar language, but 2022 is different from the 2021 window that we got when the game was first revealed in May of last year. Since the developers never gave further detail on the 2021 window, and since we haven’t heard much of anything about the game’s development in 8 months, it makes sense that this is a quieter delay.

“The two companies decided to join forces to ensure that the game will meet the expectations of fans of The Lord of the Rings and fully leverage the power of the new generation of consoles. The universe will be faithfully represented thanks to the partnership with Middle-earth Enterprises, the company that holds the adaptation rights to the novel series by J.R.R. Tolkien,” the statement continues.

With The Lord of the Rings: Gollum now set to arrive in 2022, it will likely be a while before we get further details on the upcoming adventure game. For future updates, visit the Shacknews topic page dedicated to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum.