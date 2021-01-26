Fortnite Winter Trials Tournament Event leaked by Epic Games The upcoming Fortnite Winter Trials Tournament event details and rewards have leaked.

Fortnite continues to be a behemoth in the world of esports and competitive gaming, as Epic Games has shoveled hundreds of millions of dollars into ensuring the scene is alive and well. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Epic Games is planning on hosting a big tournament event before the Winter season concludes. Now, some details have slipped because the Fortnite Winter Trials Tournament Event has leaked, revealing details about the event, as well as rewards.

As reported on Fortnite Intel, Epic Games itself recently posted a website dedicated to the Fortnite Winter Trials Tournament, only to take it down soon after. However, YouTuber Hypex II was able to snag some footage of the site before it was pulled.

We see that players can earn badges by voting for challenges, supporting a team, and just playing Fortnite. They can then cash in these badges for in-game rewards, such as a weapon skin, emote, or spray. There’s also an influencer leaderboard for the tournament, which features names like Nick Eh 30, SypherPK, and Nate Hill. The schedule and rules section indicates that the Fortnite Winter Trials Tournament will be a week-long event with both group and individual challenges. In addition to standard battle royale, there will be different challenge modifiers that tweak gameplay, which viewers can vote on. For example, the pacifier challenge means that players can not use weapons or damage each other.

With full video taken from the now-removed website, the leaks surrounding the Fortnite Winter Trials Tournament event are looking quite legitimate. If the event is indeed set to kick off this week, we can expect an official announcement from Epic Games in the near future. For more news and helpful guides on the free-to-play battle royale, visit the Fortnite topic page on Shacknews.