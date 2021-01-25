Mile High Drop Assassination Challenge - Hitman 3 Learn how to complete the Mile High Drop Assassination Challenge in Hitman 3's Dubai level.

Each of the locations in Hitman 3 include a plethora of challenges that players can take on and complete to unlock unique assassinations. While some of these are easy—like the ones that task you with killing your targets with the fiber wire tool—others are more difficult. In this guide, we’ll show you how to complete the Mile High Drop Assassination Challenge, which asks you to kill both targets while they are parachuting.

Mile High Drop Assassination Challenge - Hitman 3

Pulling off the Mile High Drop Assassination Challenge requires players to complete a series of objectives in order to acquire an Evacuation Keycard and set an alarm off in the hotel. Once the alarm is set off, both Dubai targets, Carl Ingram and Marcus Stuyvesant, jump off the hotel, allowing you to kill them while they are in mid-air.

The first thing you need to do is get up to the Security Room on Level 3. The easiest way to get here is to head up to the Server Room and grab the Penthouse Security Guard uniform from the patrolling guard outside. Once you have the uniform, head into the Security Room and open the safe inside.

The Evacuation Card can be found inside of a safe in the Security Room on Level 3.

The code for this safe is 6927. Inside the safe you’ll find the Evacuation Card. For more in-depth details about how to open this safe, check out our guide on the Dubai security room safe code.

Grab the Evacuation Card from inside the safe and head up to the penthouse. There are two locations you need to use the Evacuation Card on. One can be found downstairs near the study and the second can be found upstairs near in the room where two staff members are currently cleaning.

Use the keycard on the panels in the Penthouse to trigger an evacuation.

Once activated, the two targets will head for the landing pad, where they will learn that the helicopter isn’t ready for takeoff. Instead, they are directed back to the Penthouse where they will be able to jump out of the building to safety. Wait for them to jump off and then shoot their parachutes to take them out and complete this challenge.

Wait for the targets to jump before shooting their parachutes.

Now that you know how to complete the Mile High Drop Assassination Challenge, head back over to our Hitman 3 guides for more useful info and help.