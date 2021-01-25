Fortnite Crew's new skin is a Fox Clan member The Vi skin is Fortnite Crew's new skin, and looks quite similar to Drift.

At the end of last year, we saw Epic Games debut Fortnite Crew, a subscription service that supplies players with bundles of V-Bucks, as well as exclusive skins and other cosmetics for a monthly fee. So far, Fortnite Crew has given us a new Galaxy skin, as well as Oliver Queen, the Green Arrow himself. Now, Fortnite Crew’s latest skin, Vi, has been revealed. She’s a member of the Fox Clan, and her gear looks quite similar to Drift.

You may remember the Drift skin from Fortnite’s viral marketing campaign a whopping two years ago. Entering the world of Fortnite from a different dimension, Drift’s arrival was met with much theorizing and speculation. Now, two years and a full ten seasons later, we’re learning more about the story, thanks to Fortnite’s newest skin.

Over the last couple of days, the official Fortnite Twitter account made a string of cryptic (now deleted) posts in reference to Drift. They mentioned the person that gave him the fox mask, as well as a dangerous impending threat. These posts were building up to the reveal of Vi, the newest Fortnite Crew skin. A member of the Fox Clan, Vi’s outfit is quite similar to Drift’s as we see her with a fox headdress, as well as that same white/gold/magenta color pallet. The skin also has an alternate style that swaps all of the warm reds and pinks for icy blues.

The Vi skin will be available when the new Fortnite Crew bundle goes live on January 31 for subscribers. The bundle will also include the Foxbow Quiver back bling, as well as the Crooked Claw pickaxe and a new loading screen.

Fortnite Crew costs $11.99 a month and offers exclusive skins and other cosmetics every month. For more on the battle royale, visit the Fortnite topic page here on Shacknews.