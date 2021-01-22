Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 22: Resident Evil Steam sale

There's a lot of excitement for the next Resident Evil game following Thursday's extended look at the upcoming RE Village. Steam will have the franchise's newest entry ready for its May release date, but in the meantime, Valve's storefront is celebrating the series as a whole with a massive Resident Evil sale. The best of Capcom's classic survival horror games are on sale right now and there are plenty of great ones to choose from. You can check out last year's Resident Evil 3, the highly-acclaimed Resident Evil 2, or you can catch up on where the story is right now and jump into Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
Other big sales for the weekend include the continuing Humble Winter Sale, which has added a few more publishers to the mix, such as 505 Games and Capcom. Origin has Star Wars Squadrons, as well as Madden and FIFA. Ubisoft and the Epic Games Store both have Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, including a free weekend trial for those on the fence. And GOG.com has some heavy hitters for sale this weekend, including Disco Elysium, The Witcher 3, and the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $15.99 (70% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Galactic Civilizations III - FREE until 1/28
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- EA Star Wars Triple Pack (Squadrons + Jedi Fallen Order + Battlefront II Celebration Edition) - $49.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $8.99 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/24)
- Red Dead Online - $4.99 (75% off)
- Monkey Barrels - $8.99 (40% off)
Fanatical
Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Pack [Steam] - $2.99 (85% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $37.79 (37% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $15.83 (55% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.39 (71% off)
- Mafia III Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Mafia II Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.19 (56% off)
- Mafia Definitive Edition [Steam] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $26.39 (56% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $31.18 (48% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $26.99 (55% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $35.76 (70% off)
- BioShock The Collection [Steam] - $10.79 (82% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $17.99 (82% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $22.04 (27% off)
- Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $8.09 (73% off)
Gamersgate
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $16.02 (73% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $24.74 (45% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- Jurassic World Evolution [Steam] - $11.25 (75% off)
- We Happy Few [Steam] - $5.28 (91% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.59 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $11.25 (55% off)
- Frostpunk [Steam] - $9.18 (69% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $3.56 (91% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $25.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning FATE Edition - $27.49 (50% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $17.99 (60% off)
- GreedFall - $19.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Baldur's Gate II Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Torchlight II - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $9.99 (50% off)
- Guacamelee 2 Complete - $5.94 (75% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Crusader Kings III [Steam] - $33.19 (34% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $13.19 (12% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $22.31 (44% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $20.39 (32% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.80 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $25.80 (57% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.08 (23% off)
- Squad [Steam] - $33.74 (33% off)
- Superliminal [Steam] - $13.57 (32% off)
- Human Fall Flat [Steam] - $4.50 (70% off)
- Hitman 2 Gold Edition [Steam] - $24.60 (75% off)
- The Wolf Among Us [Steam] - $6.00 (60% off)
Humble Bundle
Pay $1 for Deadly Days. Pay more than the average $8.46 for Generation Zero, Life is Feudal: Your Own, Memories of Mars, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive World War Z GOTY Edition and Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition. These games activate on Steam, except World War Z, which activates on Epic.
Pay $1 for Deadly Days. Pay more than the average $8.46 for Generation Zero, Life is Feudal: Your Own, Memories of Mars, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive World War Z GOTY Edition and Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition. These games activate on Steam, except World War Z, which activates on Epic.
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Fallout 76 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NieR Automata: Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam/Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition [Steam] - $22.48 (25% off)
- Dirt 5 [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition [UPlay] - $49.99 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Persona 4 Golden [Steam] - $15.99 (20% off)
- Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Trials of Mana [Steam] - $29.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off0
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $12.79 (60% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $24.99 (50% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
Origin
- Star Wars Squadrons - $23.99 (40% off)
- Madden NFL 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- FIFA 21 - $29.99 (50% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $9.00 (85% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 1/24)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $18.00 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Collection - $18.00 (80% off)
Steam
- Resident Evil Franchise Sale
- Resident Evil 3 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $9.89 (67% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $4.99 (75% off)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- More from Steam's Resident Evil Franchise Sale.
- Amplified 2021 Sale
- Endless Space 2 Definitive Edition - $25.59 (76% off)
- Endless Legend Definitive Edition - $27.38 (76% off)
- Dungeon of the Endless Crystal Edition - $2.99 (75% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $40.19 (33% off)
- CODE VEIN - $23.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT: MIND CONTROL DELETE - $9.99 (60% off)
- SUPERHOT - $9.99 (60% off)
- The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - $7.49 (50% off)
- Unrailed - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crysys 3 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Jenny LeClue: Detectivu - $4.99 (75% off)
