Weekend PC Download Deals for Jan. 22: Resident Evil Steam sale

There's a lot of excitement for the next Resident Evil game following Thursday's extended look at the upcoming RE Village. Steam will have the franchise's newest entry ready for its May release date, but in the meantime, Valve's storefront is celebrating the series as a whole with a massive Resident Evil sale. The best of Capcom's classic survival horror games are on sale right now and there are plenty of great ones to choose from. You can check out last year's Resident Evil 3, the highly-acclaimed Resident Evil 2, or you can catch up on where the story is right now and jump into Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Other big sales for the weekend include the continuing Humble Winter Sale, which has added a few more publishers to the mix, such as 505 Games and Capcom. Origin has Star Wars Squadrons, as well as Madden and FIFA. Ubisoft and the Epic Games Store both have Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, including a free weekend trial for those on the fence. And GOG.com has some heavy hitters for sale this weekend, including Disco Elysium, The Witcher 3, and the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Build Your Own Fanatical Favorites Bundle and select from the following games: The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Just Cause 3 XXL Edition, Metro Last Light Redux, Ittle Dew 2+, Brick Rigs, Iron Marines, Metro 2033 Redux, Infectonator 3: Apocalypse, Legacy of Kain Zombotron, Tomb Raider Legends Pack, Sleeping Dogs Definitive Edition, War for the Overworld, Orwell: Ignorance is Strength, Tomb Raider Millennium Pack, Framed Collection, Book of Demons, Beholder 2, Hello Neighbor: Hide and Seek, Grid Ultimate Edition, Do Not Feed the Monkeys, Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You, and Punch Club Deluxe Edition. Select 2 for $6.99, 3 for $9.99, or 5 for $14.99. These activate on Steam.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of January, select between PC Building Simulator, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey, Pathologic 2, Warhammer: Chaosbane, Total Tank Simulator, Song of Horror Complete Edition, Not Tonight, Vampire: The Masquerade Shadows of New York, Tales of the Neon Sea, Minoria, Deleveled, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. This offer is only available until February 5.

Pay $1 for Deadly Days. Pay more than the average $8.46 for Generation Zero, Life is Feudal: Your Own, Memories of Mars, and Mad Max. Pay $10 or more to also receive World War Z GOTY Edition and Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition. These games activate on Steam, except World War Z, which activates on Epic.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam