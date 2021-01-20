How to play Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels in Hitman 3 Looking to enjoy the missions from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 in Hitman 3? We can help.

Now that Hitman 3 is out, players will have the chance to jump in and experience the full World of Assassination Trilogy all in one place. If you’re looking to replay past Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels in Hitman 3, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to import Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels in Hitman 3

Like with Hitman 2, players can import levels from the previous two entries of the World of Assassination trilogy into Hitman 3 so that they can access these missions in Hitman 3 despite the games being release across multiple console generations.

Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 Access Passes can be found inside the Hitman 3 game store.

IO Interactive accomplishes this by making the missions available as DLC through Access Passes, which can be found on the respective game stores that players choose to play Hitman 3 through. If someone already purchased Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 in the past, then they will find that the Access Passes are available to them free of charge. ‘

The important thing to note here is that players will need to own Hitman 1 or Hitman 2 on the same console that they purchase Hitman 3 on to import the levels for free. Past purchases can only be transferred across the same console family (e.g., PlayStation to PlayStation, Xbox to Xbox, PC to PC). So, if players purchase the past titles on the PlayStation but want to play the new one on PC, then they will need to purchase the respective Access Passes to gain access to the previous installment’s content.

How to import Hitman 1 levels

If you want to import Hitman 1 levels into Hitman 3 on console, then you’re going to need to launch Hitman 2 and ensure that you’ve redeemed the Hitman Legacy Pack in that game. Once you’ve done that you can continue importing Hitman 2 into Hitman 3. This process works the same for both digital and physical versions of the game.

How to import Hitman 2 levels

Those importing Hitman 2 levels into Hitman 3 from a digital version of the game should find the Access Pass available in Hitman 3 right away.

Physical disc users will need to redeem the Access Pass within Hitman 2 before it will become available inside of Hitman 3. It’s also been noted that some Xbox owners may need to own a digital version of Hitman 3 or pick up the Hitman 2 Free Starter Pack before they can download the Access Pass in Hitman 2’s in-game store.

If you’re playing Hitman 3 on Steam and purchased the past two games on the Epic Games Store, then you’ll receive the Hitman 1 Access Pass if you pre-purchased or pick up the game the first 10 days after release. Those who already own Hitman 2 will need to wait for IO Interactive to offer a way to important those levels into Hitman 3, as the current method requires users to re-purchase the game via the Hitman 2 Access Pass on the Epic Games Store. However, IOI has confirmed that it is working on a method that doesn’t require users to purchase the game again if they already own it.

How to play Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels in Hitman 3

Once you’ve imported the levels from the first two games, they can be access anytime from the game’s main menu. Simply select the Campaign option at the top to be brought to a page that offers all three games up in a playable state. Of course, you’ll need to have purchased or imported the levels via the Access Passes if you want to play the missions from past installments in the trilogy.

Once imported, you can play Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels from the Campaign or Destinations menu.

You can also play the various levels from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 through the Destinations option along the top bar of the main menu page. This allows you to choose each game location from Hitman 1 to Hitman 3 all in order.

Now that you know how to import and play Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 levels in Hitman 3, make sure you check out our Hitman 3 hub for even more useful information, like our guide on how to carryover progress from Hitman 2.