How to transfer Hitman 2 progression to Hitman 3

Hitman 3 is finally here and that means players can dive in and explore the full depth of the World of Assassination Trilogy in all its glory. One of the best features of Hitman 3 is the ability to transfer your progression and items from Hitman 2. Unfortunately, the process is a bit complicated, and many have found themselves struggling to complete the transfer. Luckily, we’re here to help break things down and explain the process as easily as possible.

How to transfer Hitman 2 progression to Hitman 3

Now that Hitman 3 is out, players everywhere are scurrying to transfer over their progress from Hitman 2 so that they can make use of all their items and show off the mastery ranks that they’ve earned. If you’re having trouble getting things working, then you aren’t alone.

You can head to the website yourself or select to go there when launching Hitman 3 for the first time.

Transferring your progress over isn’t nearly as easy as you might think. First, you’re going to want to make sure you’ve signed up for an IOI account, which will allow you to sync your progress to your profile. You can sign up for an IOI account directly in Hitman 2 if you haven’t already.

Once you have your account setup, head over to the carryover website, which IO Interactive has set up. Here you can log into your IOI account and then follow the instructions outlined to transfer over your data and start playing Hitman 3 with your Hitman 2 suits, progression, and unlocks.

If you choose to go to the website, simply click "Start Carryover Process" to get started.

Before we finish up, there are a couple of important things to make note of when transferring your progress from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3.

The transfer can only be carried out one time. This means the progress that you make in Hitman 2 after the transfer will not be able to be carried over into Hitman 3 at a later date.

The transfer won’t carry over save files or rewards from Hitman 1 GOTY Escalations. The ICA Electrocution Phone item has also been retired, which means it won't be carried over either.

If you have already started Hitman 3 and then complete the transfer, any progress that you have made on Hitman 3 will be lost.

You can only transfer progress within the same console "family. This means PC players can only transfer to a PC version of Hitman 3, PlayStation progression to the PlayStation version, and Xbox progress to the Xbox version.

Here’s a complete list of all the things that will be transferred:

Hitman 2 player profile

Player XP rank

Challenge progress and unlocks

Location mastery levels

Location mastery unlocks

Elusive Target suits and unlocks from Hitman 2

Unfortunately, at the time of writing this article, the progression carryover site is down, which means users are running into errors when trying to transfer their progress over. We’ll update this article when the issues have been resolved and provide more in-depth instructions on how to complete the transfer.

