Hitman 3 progression carryover is down, according to IO Interactive

IO Interactive is working on getting account progression carryover for Hitman 3 online ASAP.
Donovan Erskine
1

Hitman 3 has launched worldwide, bringing about the conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. The third installment in the rebooted Hitman series, Hitman 3 is the most ambitious yet. Allowing players to bring over their progress and items from the previous two games, Hitman 3 delivers more ways to play than ever before. However, the IOI’s website is currently down, stopping players from carrying their progress over to the new game.

This news comes directly from the developers, as IO Interactive tweeted about the matter this morning. “We're hard at work on getting IOI Account back online to enable progression carryover. We'll tell you when it's fully operational again. Please press F5 on Twitter instead of our site. We want it back up and running just as much as you do. Thanks!”

With such a high volume of players jumping into Hitman 3 as it became available today, many flocked to IOI’s website looking to activate progression carryover for their accounts. It seems as though this traffic may have led to the site crashing, which the developer is working to get up and running as soon as possible. Until then, you won’t be able to send your progress from the first two games over to Hitman 3.

IO Interactive is encouraging players to stay tuned to its Twitter account for more information on the situation, rather than constantly refreshing the website itself. Until then, you may want to consider holding off on starting your adventure in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 is a more than satisfying conclusion to IO Interactive’s World of Assassin trilogy, if our Shacknews review is any indication. We’ll continue to monitor the situation with IOI account progression carryover, and will update this article when any updates become available. For more on Hitman 3, stick with us right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

