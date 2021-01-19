Hitman 3 release times on PC, PS4, PS5 & Xbox Find out exactly what the Hitman 3 release times are on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox consoles.

Hitman 3 is set to release this month, making it the first major release of the year. The finale in the World of Assassination Trilogy that IO Interactive began in 2016, Hitman 3 is easily one of the most anticipated games of the year. Unfortunately, like some other elements surrounding the title, the extra Hitman 3 release time might be a bit confusing for some. Here’s what you need to know.

Hitman 3 release times on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox

Hitman 3 will release simultaneously worldwide on January 20, 2021 at 8 a.m. EST. This means that the game will come out at the following release times depending on your region:

1 p.m. GMT – United Kingdom

2 p.m. CET – Europe

8 a.m. EST – Eastern Coast of the United States

5 a.m. PST – Western Coast of the United States

If you picked up a physical copy of the game, then you may be able to play it sooner as many stores will offer support for midnight release pickups or may have even shipped the game out early. Keep in mind, though, that most games these days feature a day one patch which usually is required to access certain content and services in the game.

If you’re looking forward to playing Hitman 3, then you can also preload it on some platforms like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox consoles. Unfortunately, the PC version of the game—which is available exclusively on the Epic Games Store—won’t offer any kind of preload option. This means you’ll need to download the game at the release times noted above.

It is definitely unusual to see such a major release hitting an odd release time like this. Most titles tend to release at midnight on the day of release, giving gamers that want to stay up and play them a chance to dive in before the next workday. This isn’t the only unusual thing that Hitman 3 is doing, though, and you can learn more about how the finale of the World of Assassination trilogy is improving on the past titles in the series over at our Hitman 3 page.

Now that you know the Hitman 3 release time, be sure to check out our Hitman 3 review if you’re still on the fence about picking up the newest chapter in Agent 47’s adventure.