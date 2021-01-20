Dead By Daylight Game Director talks sequel, Jason, & community questions We sat down with the Game Director on Dead by Daylight to learn more about the horror-survival game.

When you think of some of the coolest crossovers in gaming, you think of titles like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. A name that has to be in that conversation is Dead By Daylight. From slasher icons like Ghostface to sinister video game villains like Pyramid Head, Dead By Daylight has simply been the horror lover's dream in regards to crossover content. With the game still going strong several years after release, we sat down with Game Director Mathieu Cote to learn more about the future of Dead By Daylight, including a potential sequel.

Shacknews Video Editor Greg Burke sat down for an interview with Game Director Mathieu Cote, which can be seen in full over on our YouTube channel. During the interview, Greg poses a handful of questions to Cote that come directly from the game’s loyal community. Listen as he addresses concerns about the gameplay loop, experience rewards, and more.

In case you missed it, the license to Friday the 13th was recently pulled from the developers of the horror-survival game of the same name. Because of this, many fans have wondered if we could potentially see Jason make an appearance in Dead By Daylight? Cote speaks to this in the interview, where he details the endlessly complicated world of video game licensing. While he doesn’t definitively say yes or no, it seems like the door for a possible Friday the 13th collaboration could be open for the future.

