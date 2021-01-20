New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Dead By Daylight Game Director talks sequel, Jason, & community questions

We sat down with the Game Director on Dead by Daylight to learn more about the horror-survival game.
Donovan Erskine
1

When you think of some of the coolest crossovers in gaming, you think of titles like Fortnite and Super Smash Bros. A name that has to be in that conversation is Dead By Daylight. From slasher icons like Ghostface to sinister video game villains like Pyramid Head, Dead By Daylight has simply been the horror lover's dream in regards to crossover content. With the game still going strong several years after release, we sat down with Game Director Mathieu Cote to learn more about the future of Dead By Daylight, including a potential sequel.

Shacknews Video Editor Greg Burke sat down for an interview with Game Director Mathieu Cote, which can be seen in full over on our YouTube channel. During the interview, Greg poses a handful of questions to Cote that come directly from the game’s loyal community. Listen as he addresses concerns about the gameplay loop, experience rewards, and more.

In case you missed it, the license to Friday the 13th was recently pulled from the developers of the horror-survival game of the same name. Because of this, many fans have wondered if we could potentially see Jason make an appearance in Dead By Daylight? Cote speaks to this in the interview, where he details the endlessly complicated world of video game licensing. While he doesn’t definitively say yes or no, it seems like the door for a possible Friday the 13th collaboration could be open for the future.

If you enjoyed our interview with Mathieu Cote, Game Director on Dead By Daylight, then subscribe to us over on YouTube for more exclusive developer interviews. As for editorial, we cover Dead By Daylight quite often, which you can find on the website.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

