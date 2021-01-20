Where to find and defeat Predator in Fortnite Here's where you can find the Predator and unlock its skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 has been all about the most dangerous hunters in the Universe. With the likes of Kratos, The Mandalorian, and Master Chief already in the game, Fortnite is adding another deadly hunter to its arsenal. The Predator has landed on battle royale island, and Battle Pass owners can unlock the iconic character through the completion of challenges. Here’s how you can unlock the Predator in Fortnite.

Where to find the Predator in Fortnite

The Predator can be found at Stealthy Stronghold, an enclosed jungle base found in the northern portion of the battle royale map. It’s here that you will find the deadly Predator. Most frequently, he will spawn in the northern area of the stronghold, sometimes in the water. You will need to fight and defeat the Predator in order to unlock the skin/outfit.

Prepare yourself for a fight. As one of the most deadly hunters in fiction, the Predator is no slouch when it comes to combat. Make sure you’ve got a solid loadout, and plenty of ammo. He’s not as difficult to take down as Wolverine was, but he can still dish out some heavy damage. On top of that, Predator has his signature cloaking ability. When he feels threatened, he will camouflage, making himself practically invisible. If you pay close attention, you can still see the water move, or hear his footsteps.

If you’re playing solos, duos, trios, or squads, you’ll also have to deal with the wave of other players all descending on Stealthy Stronghold looking to slay the Predator. It’s very likely that you’ll be taken out by another player before you can even get your eyes on the Predator. Because of this, we suggest you consider playing Team Rumble mode, where there will be much fewer PvP concerns while trying to unlock the new skin.

Remember that the new Predator skin is exclusive to Battle Pass owners. If you haven’t purchased the Battle Pass, you can still join the fight, but won’t be awarded the Predator skin/outfit. For more on the free-to-play battle royale game, visit the Fortnite topic page on Shacknews.