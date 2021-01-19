Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 39

Tonight on the Stevetedo show, I'll be starting a new adventure but staying in the Shovel Knight universe. This time around, we'll be jumping into Specter Knight's adventure as I play Specter of Torment for the first time. Come spend some time with the Stevetendo show and find out some of Specter Knight's spooky backstory.

You can join me tonight at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!