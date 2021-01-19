Brave implementing IPFS protocol to create a decentralized web browser Brave browser is looking to fundamentally alter the way we surf the internet.

The internet has seen much evolution in its relatively short lifespan. A vast number of corporations work tirelessly to earn your precious screen time, with many of their behaviors setting off red flags in regards to user privacy. With distrust constantly rising, Brave is looking to create a more decentralized internet and is using the IPFS protocol to do so.

As first reported by The Verge, Brave will be implementing the IPFS protocol as it furthers its efforts to make a more private and transparent internet experience. Short for InterPlanetary File System, IPFS grabs information from a network of distributed nodes rather than a centralized server, like what we get from HTTP in most other web browsers. In addition to overall faster speeds, using the IPFS protocol could give users access to information previously unavailable.

“IPFS gives users a solution to the problem of centralized servers creating a central point of failure for content access,” said Brian Bondy, CTO of Brave in a recent statement. IPFS Project Lead Molly Mackinlay spoke to how the protocol can grant users access to more information. “Today, Web users across the world are unable to access restricted content, including, for example, parts of Wikipedia in Thailand, over 100,000 blocked websites in Turkey and critical access to COVID-19 information in China.”

With the internet constantly evolving, it will be interesting to see what impact Brave’s implementation of the IPFS protocol will have on web browsing. For more on the internet and the world of technology, stay right here on Shacknews.