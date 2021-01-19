PS5 exclusive games coming in 2021 Here's a complete look at the PS5 exclusives coming in 2021.

2020 is over and that means a new year of opportunities and new adventures to jump into. Those looking forward to playing new titles on their PlayStation 5s this year will be happy to know that Sony has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. Whether you’re looking for a fun romp through colorful worlds or digging something that offers nitty, gritty combat and mythical lore, there’s something for everyone on the PS5.

Exclusive titles like Astro's Playroom and Spider-man: Miles Morales are already available on the PS5.

This list will continue to be updated throughout the year as new titles and exclusives are announced. If you’re looking for specific release dates, then I highly recommend checking out our 2021 video game release date calendar for a more in-depth look at all the great games scheduled to release this year. For now, though, let’s jump right into the list of PS5 exclusives releasing in 2021. It’s also worth noting that some of these games will also release on the PC or PS4, however, there are no current known plans to release them on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S unless otherwise noted below.

Destruction AllStars

Deathloop (1-year exclusivity on PS5)

God of War: Ragnarok

Gran Tourismo 7

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Horizon Forbidden West

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Xbox planned to release sometime after release)

Solar Ash (limited time exclusive)

Stray (limited time exclusive)

GhostWire: Tokyo

Of course, this list will change over time and we’ll add more items as we find out about them throughout the rest of the year. We’ll also update any of the above titles should their exclusivity change at all over the coming months. For more on the PlayStation 5, please check out our PS5 review as well as our reviews of launch titles Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demons Souls.