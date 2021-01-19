New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

PS5 exclusive games coming in 2021

Here's a complete look at the PS5 exclusives coming in 2021.
Josh Hawkins
5

2020 is over and that means a new year of opportunities and new adventures to jump into. Those looking forward to playing new titles on their PlayStation 5s this year will be happy to know that Sony has more than a few tricks up its sleeve. Whether you’re looking for a fun romp through colorful worlds or digging something that offers nitty, gritty combat and mythical lore, there’s something for everyone on the PS5.

PS5 exclusive games coming in 2021

Ps5 exclusive games coming in 2021
Exclusive titles like Astro's Playroom and Spider-man: Miles Morales are already available on the PS5.

This list will continue to be updated throughout the year as new titles and exclusives are announced. If you’re looking for specific release dates, then I highly recommend checking out our 2021 video game release date calendar for a more in-depth look at all the great games scheduled to release this year. For now, though, let’s jump right into the list of PS5 exclusives releasing in 2021. It’s also worth noting that some of these games will also release on the PC or PS4, however, there are no current known plans to release them on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S unless otherwise noted below.

  • Destruction AllStars
  • Deathloop (1-year exclusivity on PS5)
  • God of War: Ragnarok
  • Gran Tourismo 7
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
  • Returnal
  • Horizon Forbidden West
  • Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Xbox planned to release sometime after release)
  • Solar Ash (limited time exclusive)
  • Stray (limited time exclusive)
  • GhostWire: Tokyo

Of course, this list will change over time and we’ll add more items as we find out about them throughout the rest of the year. We’ll also update any of the above titles should their exclusivity change at all over the coming months. For more on the PlayStation 5, please check out our PS5 review as well as our reviews of launch titles Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demons Souls.

Guides Editor

Joshua holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Creative Writing and has been exploring the world of video games for as long as he can remember. He enjoys everything from large-scale RPGs to small, bite-size indie gems and everything in between.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 19, 2021 12:20 PM

    Josh Hawkins posted a new article, PS5 exclusive games coming in 2021

    • atom519 legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      January 19, 2021 12:36 PM

      Excited for Rachet and Clank.

    • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 19, 2021 12:36 PM

      Bring on God of War: Ragnarok, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West!

      Thanks again, mrazzino! :D

      • theWhite legacy 10 years
        reply
        January 19, 2021 12:43 PM

        i will definitely be replaying GoW on ps5 before ragnaraok. by far my most anticipated game

        • ThomW legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          January 19, 2021 12:44 PM

          I hope they release a 60fps patch for it. :/

          • theWhite legacy 10 years
            reply
            January 19, 2021 12:47 PM

            yea thats why i am holding off. though actually, I have the disk version which i think has an uncapped frame rate. but I would like to see a buffing patch once the marketing picks up for 2. fingers crossed!

Hello, Meet Lola