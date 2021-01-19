All 35 Darkmoon Races Mini-Set cards - Hearthstone Hearthstone is about to release a new miniature expansion called the Darkmoon Races Mini-Set. Here are all 35 cards.

Earlier today, Blizzard detailed a major mid-season update for Hearthstone. One of the major items on the agenda is a new 35 card mini-expansion called the Darkmoon Races Mini-Set. These cards will be available to play in Standard and Wild later this week, but what sorts of cards can players expect to see?

Shacknews has rounded up all 35 of the Darkmoon Races Mini-Set cards for your reference. Here they are, sorted by rarity:

Legendary

(5) Dark Inquisitor Xanesh (3/5) (Priest): Battlecry : Reduce the Cost of all Corrupt cards in your hand and deck by (2).

(Priest): : Reduce the Cost of all cards in your hand and deck by (2). (5) Envoy Rustwix (5/4) (Warlock, Demon): Deathrattle : Shuffle 3 random Prime Legendary minions into your deck.

(Warlock, Demon): : Shuffle 3 random Prime Legendary minions into your deck. (5) Keywarden Ivory (4/5) (Mage/Rogue): Battlecry : Discover a dual-class spell from any class. Spellburst : Get another copy.

(Mage/Rogue): : a dual-class spell from any class. : Get another copy. (5) Moonfang (6/3) (Neutral, Beast): Can only take 1 damage at a time.

Epic

(3) Deathwarden (2/5) (Neutral): Deathrattles can't trigger.

Rare

(5) Arbor Up (Druid): Summon two 2/2 Treants. Give your minions +2/+1.

(Druid): Summon two 2/2 Treants. Give your minions +2/+1. (1) Armor Vendor (1/3) (Neutral): Battlecry : Give 4 Armor to each hero.

(Neutral): : Give 4 Armor to each hero. (1) Glacier Racer (1/3) (Mage): Spellburst : Deal 3 damage to all Frozen enemies.

(Mage): : Deal 3 damage to all enemies. (1) Guidance (Druid/Shaman): Look at two spells. Add one to your hand or Overload : (1) to get both.

(Druid/Shaman): Look at two spells. Add one to your hand or : (1) to get both. (3) Hysteria (Priest/Warlock): Choose a minion. It attacks random minions until it dies.

(Priest/Warlock): Choose a minion. It attacks random minions until it dies. (3) Imprisoned Celestial (4/5) (Paladin): Dormant for 2 turns. Spellburst : Give your minions Divine Shield .

(Paladin): for 2 turns. : Give your minions . (2) Landslide (Shaman): Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. If you're Overloaded , deal 1 damage again.

(Shaman): Deal 1 damage to all enemy minions. If you're , deal 1 damage again. (4) Lightsteed (3/6) (Priest, Elemental): Your healing effects also give affected minions +2 Health.

(Priest, Elemental): Your healing effects also give affected minions +2 Health. (3) Luckysoul Hoarder (3/4) (Warlock/Demon Hunter): Battlecry : Shuffle 2 Soul Fragments into your deck. Corrupt : Draw a card.

(Warlock/Demon Hunter): : Shuffle 2 Soul Fragments into your deck. : Draw a card. (4) Rally! (Paladin/Priest): Resurrect a friendly 1-Cost, 2-Cost, and 3-Cost minion.

(Paladin/Priest): Resurrect a friendly 1-Cost, 2-Cost, and 3-Cost minion. (9) Runaway Blackwing (9/9) (Neutral, Dragon): At the end of your turn, deal 9 damage to a random enemy minion.

(Neutral, Dragon): At the end of your turn, deal 9 damage to a random enemy minion. (3) Saddlemaster (3/4) (Hunter): After you play a Beast, add a random Beast to your hand.

(Hunter): After you play a Beast, add a random Beast to your hand. (2) Shenanigans (Rogue): Secret : When your opponent draws their second card in a turn, transform it into a Banana.

(Rogue): : When your opponent draws their second card in a turn, transform it into a Banana. (3) Sparkjoy Cheat (3/3) (Rogue): Battlecry: If you're holding a Secret, cast it and draw a card.

Common

(3) Backfire (Warlock): Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 damage to your hero.

(Warlock): Draw 3 cards. Deal 3 damage to your hero. (4) Barricade (Warrior/Paladin): Summon a 2/4 Guardians with Taunt . If it's your only minion, summon another.

(Warrior/Paladin): Summon a 2/4 Guardians with . If it's your only minion, summon another. (2) Bola Shot (Hunter): Deal 1 damage to a minion and 2 damage to its neighbors.

(Hunter): Deal 1 damage to a minion and 2 damage to its neighbors. (2) Conjure Mana Biscuit (Mage): Add a Biscuit to your hand that refreshes 2 Mana Crystals.

(Mage): Add a Biscuit to your hand that refreshes 2 Mana Crystals. (2) Crabrider (1/4) (Neutral, Murloc): Rush, Windfury

(Neutral, Murloc): (3) Dreaming Drake (3/4) (Druid, Dragon): Taunt. Corrupt : Gain +2/+2.

(Druid, Dragon): : Gain +2/+2. (2) Felfire Deadeye (2/3) (Hunter/Demon Hunter): Your Hero Power costs (1) less.

(Hunter/Demon Hunter): Your Hero Power costs (1) less. (4) Felsaber (5/6) (Demon Hunter, Demon): Can only attack if your hero attacked this turn.

(Demon Hunter, Demon): Can only attack if your hero attacked this turn. (1) Illidari Studies (Demon Hunter): Discover an Outcast card. Your next one costs (1) less.

(Demon Hunter): an card. Your next one costs (1) less. (2) Imprisoned Phoenix (2/3) (Shaman/Mage): Dormant for 2 turns. Spell Damage +2

(Shaman/Mage): for 2 turns. (3) Ironclad (2/4) (Warrior, Mech): Battlecry : If your hero has Armor, gain +2/+2.

(Warrior, Mech): : If your hero has Armor, gain +2/+2. (7) Libram of Judgment (5/3) (Paladin): Corrupt : Gain Lifesteal .

(Paladin): : Gain . (5) Mistrunner (4/4) (Shaman): Battlecry : Give a friendly minion +3/+3. Overload : (1)

(Shaman): : Give a friendly minion +3/+3. : (1) (1) Nitroboost Poison (Rogue/Warrior): Give a minion +2 Attack. Corrupt : And your weapon.

(Rogue/Warrior): Give a minion +2 Attack. : And your weapon. (1) Resizing Pouch (Hunter/Druid): Discover a card with Cost equal to your remaining Mana Crystals.

(Hunter/Druid): a card with Cost equal to your remaining Mana Crystals. (1) Spiked Wheel (0/2) (Warrior): Has +3 Attack while your hero has Armor.

Hearthstone's Darkmoon Races Mini-Set will release on Thursday, January 21. It will sell for $14.99 USD or 2,000 in-game Gold.