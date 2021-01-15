New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets new Zombies map and more next month

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One: Reloaded adds new Zombies map, modes, and weapons.
Donovan Erskine
1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently part way through its inaugural season, as Warzone integration has added a plethora of new content and ways to play. Season One also introduced some new guns and maps, but Treyarch isn’t done just yet. The developer has revealed Season One: Reloaded, which adds more modes and weapons to Black Ops Cold War, as well as a brand new Zombies map.

Treyarch announced the major update via a post to the Call of Duty website. Season One: Reloaded adds the new Wakazashi melee weapon and Sanatorium multiplayer map, both available now. It also adds the recently announced cranked mode for Zombies. 

On February 4, Season One: Reloaded will also add a brand new map to Zombies mode. Titled Firebase Z, this new map will continue the Dark Aether storyline. February 4 will also see the return of the Express, a beloved multiplayer map from Black Ops 2. On that same note, League Play, which was first introduced in the second Black Ops game, will be coming to Cold War with this new update. League Play functions as a competitive mode, as players can climb the ranks in some highly-skilled play.

Warzone is also getting some love in the new update. On January 21, a new operator named Zenya will be added to the game. She will be playable in both standard multiplayer and Warzone. Four game modes will also be coming to Warzone with Buyback, Mini Royale, Armored Royale, and Rumble.

While some of the announced content is out now, more maps, operators, weapons, and modes will be added throughout the next several weeks. For more on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, stick with us here on Shacknews.

