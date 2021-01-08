New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update adds new content next week

Treyarch is adding new multiplayer and zombies content to Black Ops Cold War.
Donovan Erskine
1

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in the midst of its first season, with full Warzone integration adding plenty to do for hardcore fans of the FPS series. The beginning of Season 1 already added a batch of new content in the form of a new map, new weapons, and new cosmetics. More features are on the way, as Treyarch has revealed plans for a mid-season update, which will arrive next week.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update arrives next week on January 14 and will add a new map to Fireteam mode. Titled Sanatorium, this map features new objective locations and environments for all of the over-the-top chaos that Fireteam usually features. The update will also add a new 6v6 game mode titled Dropkick, where players will battle for control of nuclear launch codes.

Cranked is a new mode coming to Zombies that will feature a clock counting down to the players’ deaths. Players will need to kill zombies in order to add time to the clock and avoid their demise. Zombies Onslaught, which is exclusive to PlayStation systems, will also add Raid as a supported map. Treyarch shared further details in the January 7 patch notes listed on its official website.

Treyarch has continued to add new content and cosmetics to keep players entertained in Black Ops Cold War, even in between major seasonal changes. In recent Call of Duty news, Warzone developer Raven Software stepped in and nerfed both the DMR and Diamatti weapons after fan outcry. For further news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola