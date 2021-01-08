Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update adds new content next week Treyarch is adding new multiplayer and zombies content to Black Ops Cold War.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is in the midst of its first season, with full Warzone integration adding plenty to do for hardcore fans of the FPS series. The beginning of Season 1 already added a batch of new content in the form of a new map, new weapons, and new cosmetics. More features are on the way, as Treyarch has revealed plans for a mid-season update, which will arrive next week.

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War mid-season update arrives next week on January 14 and will add a new map to Fireteam mode. Titled Sanatorium, this map features new objective locations and environments for all of the over-the-top chaos that Fireteam usually features. The update will also add a new 6v6 game mode titled Dropkick, where players will battle for control of nuclear launch codes.

Cranked is a new mode coming to Zombies that will feature a clock counting down to the players’ deaths. Players will need to kill zombies in order to add time to the clock and avoid their demise. Zombies Onslaught, which is exclusive to PlayStation systems, will also add Raid as a supported map. Treyarch shared further details in the January 7 patch notes listed on its official website.

Treyarch has continued to add new content and cosmetics to keep players entertained in Black Ops Cold War, even in between major seasonal changes. In recent Call of Duty news, Warzone developer Raven Software stepped in and nerfed both the DMR and Diamatti weapons after fan outcry. For further news and updates, stick with us here on Shacknews.