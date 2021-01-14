AtGames launches ArcadeNet, a Netflix-like arcade game streaming service Arcade fans can now gain access to hundreds of titles in an expanding library thanks to ArcadeNet.

AtGames has just announced ArcadeNet, an arcade game streaming service exclusive to the Legends Arcade Family products. This new service comes in two flavors, free and standard, with the main difference being number of titles on offer, the quality of the stream, as well as how many concurrent devices can be connected.

Fans of arcade cabinets can tend to run into spacing woes as their collection of games grow. The clever team over at AtGames has a pretty great solution for this in the form of ArcadeNet, a Netflix-like streaming service of arcade games. This service features a large library of arcade, console, and pinball games, online multiplayer, as well as discounts on Direct2Drive purchases. There are two pricing models on offer, as seen on the ArcadeNet site:

ArcadeNet Basic (Free)

Play a limited selection from the full library of arcade, console, and pinball games for the remainder of the monthly cycle with up to two (2) hours total of arcade and console game streaming and up to one (1) hour total of Cloud pinball streaming

Stream in up to 720p/30fps quality on any Legends Arcade Family device you log into with up to three (3) concurrent device UUIDs be shared with one ArcadeNet ID and one (1) device streaming at a time

Unlimited ArcadeNet friends list

Multiplayer and voice chat support for up to two (2) players

ArcadeNet Standard ($20 USD per month)

Play unlimited arcade, console, and *pinball games *Note: To Play FarSight Studio Pinball Tables on ArcadeNet®, you must prepare a USB drive with the FlashDriveX (FDX) app. Please follow the directions on the arcade for details.

Stream in up to 1080p/60fps quality on any Legends Arcade Family device you log into with up to six (6) concurrent device UUIDs be shared with one ArcadeNet ID and one (1) device streaming at a time

Unlimited ArcadeNet friends list

Multiplayer and voice chat support for up to four (4) players

Receive a 10% discount on all Direct2Drive.com purchases (automatically applied with ArcadeNet login)

Receive access to additional deals, exclusive giveaways, and other coupons

Players will need to have one of the Legends Arcade Family products in order to take advantage of the ArcadeNet service. Much like other game-streaming platforms, ArcadeNet promises to have a growing library of games, which means your collection isn’t going to stagnate and you’ll always have something new to play.