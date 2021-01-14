New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

AtGames launches ArcadeNet, a Netflix-like arcade game streaming service

Arcade fans can now gain access to hundreds of titles in an expanding library thanks to ArcadeNet.
Sam Chandler
2

AtGames has just announced ArcadeNet, an arcade game streaming service exclusive to the Legends Arcade Family products. This new service comes in two flavors, free and standard, with the main difference being number of titles on offer, the quality of the stream, as well as how many concurrent devices can be connected.

atgames arcadenet

Fans of arcade cabinets can tend to run into spacing woes as their collection of games grow. The clever team over at AtGames has a pretty great solution for this in the form of ArcadeNet, a Netflix-like streaming service of arcade games. This service features a large library of arcade, console, and pinball games, online multiplayer, as well as discounts on Direct2Drive purchases. There are two pricing models on offer, as seen on the ArcadeNet site:

ArcadeNet Basic (Free)

  • Play a limited selection from the full library of arcade, console, and pinball games for the remainder of the monthly cycle with up to two (2) hours total of arcade and console game streaming and up to one (1) hour total of Cloud pinball streaming
  • Stream in up to 720p/30fps quality on any Legends Arcade Family device you log into with up to three (3) concurrent device UUIDs be shared with one ArcadeNet ID and one (1) device streaming at a time
  • Unlimited ArcadeNet friends list
  • Multiplayer and voice chat support for up to two (2) players

ArcadeNet Standard ($20 USD per month)

  • Play unlimited arcade, console, and *pinball games
    • *Note: To Play FarSight Studio Pinball Tables on ArcadeNet®, you must prepare a USB drive with the FlashDriveX (FDX) app. Please follow the directions on the arcade for details.
  • Stream in up to 1080p/60fps quality on any Legends Arcade Family device you log into with up to six (6) concurrent device UUIDs be shared with one ArcadeNet ID and one (1) device streaming at a time
  • Unlimited ArcadeNet friends list
  • Multiplayer and voice chat support for up to four (4) players
  • Receive a 10% discount on all Direct2Drive.com purchases (automatically applied with ArcadeNet login)
  • Receive access to additional deals, exclusive giveaways, and other coupons

Players will need to have one of the Legends Arcade Family products in order to take advantage of the ArcadeNet service. Much like other game-streaming platforms, ArcadeNet promises to have a growing library of games, which means your collection isn’t going to stagnate and you’ll always have something new to play.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    January 14, 2021 6:00 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, AtGames launches ArcadeNet, a Netflix-like arcade game streaming service

    • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      January 14, 2021 6:28 PM

      Given how small arcade games tend to be (and how reaction based), this just seems like a silly solution.

      A micro SD card that costs less than $100 can contain virtually every arcade game ever released.

      A virtual console style subscription service that downloaded an encrypted copy of the roms (even temporarily; again, they're small) and would only play after authenticating to the service would make much more sense.

Hello, Meet Lola