Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition is free on the Epic Games Store this week If you're interested in getting into some sweet Star Wars first-person shooter battles, you can do so for free with Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition on Epic Games Store.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is widely regarded by many to be quite a step up in Electronic Arts and DICE’s competitive shooter titles set in the Star Wars franchise. Throughout the time after the game’s launch, it featured a wealth of new customization content in celebration of the launch of the various films and further media that were coming out alongside the game. Now, Epic Games Store has gathered much of that in one place with the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition, now it’s available for free this week on EGS.

Epic Games Store launched the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition on its store on January 14, 2021, and Epic sweetened the deal by making it this week’s free game. From now until January 21, 2021 you can head over to the Free Games section of the website or through the Epic Games Store client to claim your copy of Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition at zero cost. It includes all purchasable content up to and including tie-in content from the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker film.

⭐ FREE THIS WEEK ⭐



Put your mastery of the blaster, lightsaber, and the Force to the test online and offline in STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition, FREE on the Epic Games Store until January 21! https://t.co/ZouBkd2HKY pic.twitter.com/faKV53jQKa — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) January 14, 2021

Star Wars Battlefront 2 launched in 2017 and though we were lukewarm to it in our Shacknews review, we still had to admit that the spectacle was quite pleasing and the variety of modes and options in the game were great. EA and DICE have even fixed a few of the issues we had since to make Star Wars Battlefront 2 an even better all-around game, and with the base game and a lot of the DLC included for free, it’s a pretty good amount of content that would normally be at a bit more troubling of a price.

If you want, be sure to snap up Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition for free before another free game takes its place on the Epic Game Store next week.