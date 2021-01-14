Resident Evil Village gameplay reveal coming this month A new Resident Evil Showcase later this month will bring our first look at Resident Evil Village gameplay and more.

Resident Evil Village is one of the most anticipated games of the year and all eyes are on Capcom to see what the latest chapter in the iconic horror series has to offer. Well, it looks like we’ll finally get our first look at gameplay from Resident Evil Village thanks to a Resident Evil Showcase which has been scheduled for later this month.

The event was announced via the official Resident Evil Twitter and will take place on January 21 at 2 p.m. PT. The Resident Evil Showcase will be hosted by Brittney Brombacher, who provided some details of what fans can expect to see during the showcase. From the sounds of things, it looks like we’ll be getting a guided tour of the game, as well as a new trailer and even our first look at actual gameplay. It’s also possible that this showcase could reveal a release date, or at least a final release window, though we can’t say for sure. The last trailer for the game came during September 2020's PS5 Showcase, so it's been a bit since any news dropped about the game.

Don’t miss the #REShowcase on January 21st at 2:00 PM Pacific! Join Resident Evil producers and our host, Brittney Brombacher (@BlondeNerd), on a guided tour of Resident Evil Village, including a new trailer, first-ever gameplay, and more Resident Evil news! pic.twitter.com/aaZGPfE9cA — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) January 14, 2021

Based on what we know so far, Resident Evil Village will feature the same first-person gameplay style that Resident Evil 7 used. It’s definitely looking like an interesting step in a new direction for the series, and we’re intrigued to see what the gameplay reveal brings when the showcase kicks off on January 21, which is just one week from now.

No details on where the showcase will be featured have been shared just yet, though we imagine it will be available on the official Capcom Twitch channel as well as the Resident Evil YouTube channel. We’ll have more details as we get closer to the event. For now, we only have to wait a week to finally get a good look at what the game will have to offer. Keep an eye out on our Resident Evil Village page for the latest news and info.