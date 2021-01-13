Tesla Model Y lands 5-star NHTSA ratings across the board Elon Musk's newest electric SUV passes its government-mandated safety tests with flying colors.

As with any vehicle that rolls off the Tesla assembly line, the upcoming Model Y carries lofty expectations. When it comes to passenger safety, the electric SUV is off to a wonderful start as the Model Y Long Range All-Wheel Drive variant earned a 5-star safety rating from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) following mandatory testing.

In a blog post on Tesla’s website, the team behind the Model Y expects all other configurations of the SUV to pass these same tests with flying colors. The Model Y SUV shares a platform with the Model 3 and the company explained that each was engineered with safety as a primary concern.

The blog goes on to state that, “in the event of a collision, Model Y is engineered to distribute crash forces around the cabin and away from vehicle occupants, greatly reducing the risk of injury. Our front and rear crumple zones and optimized side structures enable Model Y to manage crash energy very efficiently, reducing accelerations on the vehicle and, more critically, its occupants.”

The company was also quick to boast about the rollover rating the Model Y received in NHTSA testing. The SUV scored a 7.9% rollover rating, the lowest ever recorded. We’ve come a long way from the underinflated Bridgestone tire-equipped Ford Explorer flipwagons of the mid-90s.

The news of the Model Y’s safety ratings bodes well for Tesla and they will need all the advantages they can get as competition in the electric vehicle market continues to heat up.