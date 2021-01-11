TCL reveals 3rd-gen mini-LED 'OD Zero' TVs, 20 Series smartphones, & more for CES 2021 For CES 2021, TCL showed up with quite a few reveals for the television, mobile, and home theater market, including all-new 3rd-gen mini-LED TVs.

As we head into the next generation of gaming consoles and video quality, so too has the need increased for TVs that can bring the most out of the new visual technology on offer. With this in mind, TCL came to CES 2021 ready to play with a new generation of its TVs ready to show. More than that, TCL also had various innovations to show in the mobile, home theater, and appliance markets.

TCL revealed its CES 2021 line-up of new and upcoming products in a press release on the company’s webpage on January 11, 2021. The headliner of TCL’s offerings was a new line of TVs featuring 3rd generation mini-LED technology, dubbed ‘OD Zero’. The OD Zero employs TCL’s latest mini-LED backlit tech to create an impressive new level of contrast and brightness in its picture.

“The zero [in OD Zero] represents the measurement of distance between TCL’s mini-LED backlight layer and the LCD display layer, which has now been reduced to a remarkable 0 mm to create an ultra-thin high-performance panel,” TCL wrote.

TCL's new OD Zero technology and further innovations are set to bring make 8K viewing more accessible later in 2021.

While TCL is preparing to roll out OD technology in 6-Series 4K and 8K TVs later in 2021, that’s not all it brought to its CES 2021 showcase. The company also revealed its latest TCL 20 Series smartphone lineup, including new 5G mobile devices and NXTVISION 2.0 visual technology.

“The TCL 20 Series features the next generation of NXTVISION, the company’s proprietary advanced display optimization and camera technology that debuted with the TCL 10 Series last year,” TCL wrote. “NXTVISION 2.0 further enhances the visual experience by providing greater color accuracy, better brightness and contrast, enhanced SDR to HDR conversion and adaptive display features, and AI-driven improvements.”

TCL also introduced a pair of new tablets featuring a variation of the new NXTVISION tech. The TCL NXTPAPER uses the NXTPAPER variation of display technology to provide a supposed paper like colorful visual experience optimized for power efficiency. Finally, the TCL TAB 10s tablet is a variant featuring a 10-inch screen, long battery life, and stylus options.

TCL seems set to offer quite a few efficient and affordable options to the TV and mobile markets in 2021. Stay tuned for further info on the TCL website and check out our other CES 2021 coverage for more 2021 technology reveals.