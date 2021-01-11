All locations revealed for Hitman 3 IO Interactive revealed all locations players can plan to visit with Agent 47 in Hitman 3.

Hitman 3 is just around the corner. Players will soon join Agent 47 for one last rip through the ranks of Providence as Hitman 3 wraps up the World of Assassination trilogy IO Interactive introduced in 2016. In order to properly prepare for any mission, though, it’s important an agent knows as much as possible about the location. Perhaps that is why IO Interactive today announced all locations players will visit when Hitman 3 releases.

All Locations - Hitman 3

Hitman 3 currently has six confirmed locations, each likely to feature one main mission. These locations get used extensively throughout the life cycle of the game, though, as IO Interactive will place Elusive Targets in them, create contracts, and even release DLC that sees the maps somewhat re-imagined.

Dubai, UAE

Dartmoor, United Kingdom

Berlin, Germany

Chongqing, China

Mendoza, Argentina

Carpathian Mountains, Romania

Not a lot is known about the final four locations, but I was able to play both Dubai and Dartmoor. Dubai features the tallest building in the world in a level that doesn’t feel unlike the Paris mission from two games ago. Dartmoor, on the other hand, is a creepy mansion that features a murder mystery that players can expect to spend hours unraveling. For those that want to know more, my Hitman 3 preview is a good place to start.

IO Interactive had this to say about the six locations players will visit in Hitman 3:

Agent 47’s adventure will take him around the world to six unique locations across three continents, where he’ll take on the most important contracts of his entire career. Each location has been crafted to deliver a unique and memorable gameplay experience, from the game’s first mission at the tallest building in the world through to the dramatic epilogue that concludes the trilogy in style with a narrative-focused finale.

Hitman 3 will release on January 20, 2021 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. If you’ve played Hitman (2016) and Hitman 2, your unlocks can be transferred to Hitman 3, and every level from the previous two games is playable.