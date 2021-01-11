Shackstream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 36

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our "Mega-Mondays" series where I play Mega Man games. This time around I'll be taking a shot at Mega Man 2. Most people think that Mega Man 2 is the best game in the series for its gameplay, music, and robot masters. Will I be able to defeat Dr. Wily or be struck down in my robot prime?

You can join me tonight at 9 p.m. EST/6 p.m. PST for some old-school Nintendo games on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Can't make it tonight? No worries! You can also tune into The Stevetendo Show on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m PST and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST/ 5 p.m PST. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!

I hope to see you around. If you'd like, you can also check out our livestream schedule for a look at all the shows we have planned this week.