Shackstream: Skankcore64: Episode 27 - More Mischief Makers The journey to beat all North American N64 games continues as Bryan tries to make mischief in this Treasure classic.

After a short hiatus, Skankcore64 is back and ready for action! We'll be live at 2 PM PT / 5PM ET, this Sunday afternoon.

Action is in store today because we're continuing with Mischief Makers, a fast and frantic platformer from acclaimed developer, Treasure. Their storied history is chock full of games that test quick wits and fast reflexes. Mischief Makers is certainly no exception! The last stream saw myself battling with Lunar throughout World 3. It was an interesting area to say the least. Featuring lots of snow, an open floor plan hotel with angry guests, a surprise athletic competition, and of course, a wild boss fight; tune in today to find out what kind of craziness is served up next!

Of course, you can watch with the handy embedded stream below or join us live at Shacknews Twitch to join the conversation.

